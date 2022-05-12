New manufacturer opens in LaPorte

Gravure Ink produces a laminate on thin paper containing various designs, primarily resembling the grain on trees such as maple, hickory, cherry and oak. The finished products are shipped in rolls to plants operated by Patrick Industries to be glued on plywood and particle board panels.
He said the cabinetry and wall panels are used in making RVs, manufactured homes and boats.
What’s left is sold by retailers such as Home Depot and Lowe’s for home remodeling projects.
“The laminate is the coating that goes into the panel. We give it color. Usually, it’s going to be a wood grain. We’ll make those designs,” he said.
Gonzalez said laminates on thin sheets of vinyl are made at another Patrick Industries facility in Bensenville, Illinois.
The other half of the spec building recently constructed by Qualls Development Group is used for storage by American Renolit Corp., which has a production facility in LaPorte. The company makes films used in various products like Fathead life-sized cutouts of star athletes that stick to bedroom walls, and letters sticking to storefront windows to advertise sales or discounts.
The spec building started going up before tenants were found for the space.
Bert Cook, executive director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, said the odds of finding tenants seemed very good, though, based on market studies on interest from manufacturers in such a facility.
He said gains in expanding the manufacturing base in LaPorte also helped lower the risk.
“I think it was a fairly safe investment because they realized how robust our market was growing,” he said.
The building is on 23 acres in an expanded area of the park equipped with roads and other infrastructure in 2016.
Cook said other investors plan to put up two spec buildings for similar uses along Boyd Boulevard on the city’s east side. He said construction should begin sometime next year.
“If you’re a private developer and you’ve seen someone else do this and have great success with it, it would only make you more inclined to make those investments,” he said.
