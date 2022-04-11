 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

New mental health support program offered for Indiana workplaces

  • 0
New mental health support program offered for Indiana workplaces

A new state program is offering mental health services.

 Connor Burge, The Times

Indiana workplaces can take advantage of a new mental health support program.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Wellness Council of Indiana has launched the Mental Health First Aid training series, which offers virtual training.

“The past two years have really brought mental health concerns and needs to the forefront, and this program is a timely and convenient vehicle for employers to assist their workers in this area,” Wellness Council of Indiana Executive Director Jennifer Pferrer said.

Certified Mental Health First Aid instructors will teach companies how to identify risk factors and warning signs of mental illnesses. They will guide businesses on how to direct affected workers to get the appropriate care they need.

“This training takes the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems by improving understanding and providing an action plan that teaches people how to safely and responsibly identify and address a potential mental illness or substance use disorder," Pferrer said.

People are also reading…

Virtual group sessions will be offered via Zoom this Wednesday, July 21 or November 9. Participants also must take a two-hour, self-paced online course to get certified. Employers also can arrange to bring the Mental Health First Aid instructors on-site if they need private or more individualized training.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.wellnessindiana.org/programs/mhfa

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

DHL Plane Skids Off Runway, Splits in Two

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts