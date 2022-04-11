New mental health support program offered for Indiana workplaces

Indiana workplaces can take advantage of a new mental health support program.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s Wellness Council of Indiana has launched the Mental Health First Aid training series, which offers virtual training.
“The past two years have really brought mental health concerns and needs to the forefront, and this program is a timely and convenient vehicle for employers to assist their workers in this area,” Wellness Council of Indiana Executive Director Jennifer Pferrer said.
Certified Mental Health First Aid instructors will teach companies how to identify risk factors and warning signs of mental illnesses. They will guide businesses on how to direct affected workers to get the appropriate care they need.
“This training takes the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems by improving understanding and providing an action plan that teaches people how to safely and responsibly identify and address a potential mental illness or substance use disorder," Pferrer said.
Virtual group sessions will be offered via Zoom this Wednesday, July 21 or November 9. Participants also must take a two-hour, self-paced online course to get certified. Employers also can arrange to bring the Mental Health First Aid instructors on-site if they need private or more individualized training.
For more information or to sign up, visit www.wellnessindiana.org/programs/mhfa.
