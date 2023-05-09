A new strip mall in Merrillville will bring Crumbl Cookies, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and American Mattress to town.

Developers plan to break ground on the new Mississippi Crossings strip mall Friday. The 7,500-square-foot retail space will be newly constructed at 1600 E. 79th Ave., by the Lowe's home improvement store across from Merrillville Plaza in the Southlake Mall trade area.

“We are thrilled to welcome this new commercial development on 79th Avenue,” Merrillville Town Manager Patrick Reardon said. “This project is a testament to the hard work and vision of our economic development team, our local businesses, and our community partners.”

The land was long vacant.

Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial Real Estate started marketing it after a new owner acquired it two years ago.

“We were able to get some good traction on it,” co-founder and Senior Vice President Brett McDermott said. “We wanted to get the town involved from day one, so it was a team effort to get us to the finish line."

It will feature the latest Crumbl Cookies to come to Northwest Indiana. The fast-growing Utah-based chain known for its creative variety and Instagrammable boxes already opened in Dyer and Valparaiso. It will occupy the middle of the building next to American Mattress, a mattress retailing chain that also has locations in Schererville, Valparaiso, Portage and Michigan City.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe will occupy the left side of the building, where it will have a drive-thru. It serves healthy fare like smoothies, freshly squeezed juices and bowls.

“This will be the first Tropical Smoothie in the area, so we’re excited to bring them out here,” McDermott said.

Region Contractors will do the construction, which is expected to be finished their year. The tenants will still however need to build out the interior of their spaces so may not open until next year.

“We expect to have the project complete before year-end,” said Nick Georgiou, an owner of Region Contractors. “Merrillville is very organized from the various towns we work in. We know what’s expected, what the process is."

The project won approval from the city's plan commission.

"The experience went favorably, very cooperative,” he said.

