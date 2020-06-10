New micro-hospital opens in Hammond next week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A new physician-owned micro-hospital opens next week in Hammond.

NW Indiana ER & Hospital will be the first and only physician-owned free-standing emergency room in the Region. The new hospital at 7904 Cabela Drive by Cabela's and Walmart will be open 24/7, 365 days a year to treat patients for emergencies.

It opens next Monday.

“We’re thrilled to bring concierge-level emergency care to the community. We believe that compassionate care provided by board-certified ER physicians and staff combined with sophisticated technology is just what the area needs” said Dr. Scott Samlan, CEO and physician partner of NW Indiana ER & Hospital. “Minutes and seconds are the difference between life and death in an emergency setting. From emergency through outpatient services, we’ll deliver exceptional care without the wait.”

Focused on emergency care at a time when healthcare has been shifting from inpatient to outpatient, the small hospital has eight emergency rooms and just six inpatient beds.