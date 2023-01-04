New murals adorn Lower Michigan Avenue under Magnificent Mile

New murals adorn once-bare concrete walls along Lower Michigan Avenue underneath the Magnificent Mile in Chicago.

The Magnificent Mile Association commissioned the public art along the artery that's home to the original Billy Goat Tavern and provides access to iconic buildings like the Wrigley Building, The Realtor Building, The InterContinental Chicago and the former Tribune Tower.

Local artists Andy Bellomo, James Jankowiak, and Brandin Hurley created the murals as part of project Undercurrent, an initiative funded by a grant from The City of Chicago’s Central City Recovery Program. Their pieces address the question: “If you were to create an exciting ‘mirror’ image of what was above below, how might that look?”

Stanley Nitzberg, a board member of The Magnificent Mile Association and principal at Mid-America Real Estate Corporation, came up with the idea.

“In our travels to London, my wife and I always visited Leake Street Arches for inspiration," he said. "It is a unique program where urban art beautifies the underbelly of London’s Waterloo station. It brings people together. Congratulations to the City of Chicago and the Association for funding and executing this first phase of Undercurrent.”

People can see the murals by foot, taking the stairs from upper Michigan Avenue at 430 N. Michigan Ave.

The pieces are located on Hubbard Street below The Realtor Building, on Grand Avenue and on The InterContinental Hotel building.

“We are very interested in bringing more art to The Magnificent Mile district,” said Kimberly Bares, CEO and president of The Magnificent Mile Association. “The Mag Mile is known globally for its stunning architecture and art. Adding installations to Lower Michigan Avenue with these dazzling murals is an exciting extension of our heritage.”