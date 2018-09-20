Natural gas rates for NIPSCO customers will increase Oct. 1 after the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved the rate hike Wednesday.
The bill for an average residential customer will increase $8 per month once the full increase is phased-in over a two-year period, according to NIPSCO.
The IURC ruling concluded a year-long process of regulatory review and public input.
“Maintaining affordable energy costs for customers is essential,” NIPSCO President Violet Sistovaris said. “This balanced outcome allows us to continue to improve service and provides a platform for continued investments in public safety and other programs to better serve customers now and into the future.”
The rate increase is based on a settlement reached earlier this year among NIPSCO, the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, NIPSCO's large industrial customers and the NIPSCO Gas Supplier Group.
The settlement reduced the increase for an average residential natural customer to approximately $8 per month from the original proposal of about $10. Three dollars of the increase would be to the fixed monthly customer charge, which will go to $14 from $11, and the rest will come from a usage-based rate increase. The fixed charge was also reduced by the settlement.
NIPSCO argued that the increase was necessary to finance system upgrades, technology improvements, safety requirements and increased labor and material costs.
The Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, which represents the interests of consumers in utility matters, issued a statement Thursday supporting the outcome.
“This agreement will ensure that the utility will have the revenues needed to complete numerous upgrades throughout its gas transmission and distribution system, while mitigating the rate impact as much as possible,” Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine said. “The OUCC is committed to addressing aging infrastructure, reliability, and safety, as they will continue to be critical issues for utilities and their customers throughout the nation.”
NIPSCO's base rate increase is the first in more than 25 years, according to the company, and the utility has been the lowest cost provider in the state since then. NIPSCO said it anticipates remaining among the lowest-cost gas providers with the increase. Electric rates are not affected by the current case.