New NIPSCO wind farm will be able to power up to 80,000 homes a year

NIPSCO will draw electricity from a new wind farm in central Indiana capable of powering 80,000 homes a year.
EDP Renewables and NIPSCO now have partnered on four Indiana renewable energy projects totaling more than 800 megawatts, or enough to light and heat about 200,000 houses in the Hoosier State. The Merrillville-based utility is transitioning away from climate-harming fossil fuels to more sustainable energy sources as part of a long-term plan.
NIPSCO and EDP Renewables North America, the fourth-largest wind energy operator in the United States, just opened the 302-megawatt Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm in White County. They had a ribbon-cutting celebration with many dignitaries Friday.
“The state of Indiana — and specifically, White County — is essential to EDP’s portfolio and is one of the most important sites worldwide for EDP Renewables’ ongoing renewable energy development and operations efforts,” said Miguel Stilwell, EDP and EDP Renewables CEO. “One thing is very clear: Hoosiers are ready for more renewable energy, and EDP Renewables is ready to deliver.”
Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm encompasses 72 wind turbines capable of powering more than 80,000 homes a year. It's expected to start production by the end of the year.
“The completion of Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm is a testament to the hard work and dedication from the many stakeholders who worked together to propel this project toward operation,” said Pablo Vegas, NiSource COO and President Utilities. “Together with the communities we serve, NIPSCO and NiSource are driving forward with a diverse mix of renewable resources to provide a cleaner, reliable and lower-cost energy future for our customers.”
NIPSCO decided in 2018 to shutter coal-fired electricity generation such as at the Michigan City Generating Station and switch to wind and solar, believing they would end up being lower cost options in the long run. It partnered with EDP Renewables, the largest wind energy producer in Indiana with 1,200 MW of operating capacity that produces enough electricity to power more than 319,000 average Indiana homes.
“Renewable energy is our future, and the completion of Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm merited a celebration,” said state Rep. Sharon Negele. “This project is a great example of how a county that has embraced clean energy can bring new jobs, new tax revenue, and new economic opportunities to their communities.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Candy store, menswear store, Big Daddy's BBQ and Culver's opening; Benedict closes
Open
'A place for families and kids'
'Kid-approved'
Open
Closed
Reopen
Open
#Blessed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Skechers, Taste of Jamaica, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Code Ninja opening; Parcel Port under new ownership
Skechers, Taste of Jamaica, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Code Ninja opening; Parcel Port under new ownership