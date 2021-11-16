New NIPSCO wind farm will be able to power up to 80,000 homes a year

NIPSCO will draw electricity from a new wind farm in central Indiana capable of powering 80,000 homes a year.

EDP Renewables and NIPSCO now have partnered on four Indiana renewable energy projects totaling more than 800 megawatts, or enough to light and heat about 200,000 houses in the Hoosier State. The Merrillville-based utility is transitioning away from climate-harming fossil fuels to more sustainable energy sources as part of a long-term plan.

NIPSCO and EDP Renewables North America, the fourth-largest wind energy operator in the United States, just opened the 302-megawatt Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm in White County. They had a ribbon-cutting celebration with many dignitaries Friday.

“The state of Indiana — and specifically, White County — is essential to EDP’s portfolio and is one of the most important sites worldwide for EDP Renewables’ ongoing renewable energy development and operations efforts,” said Miguel Stilwell, EDP and EDP Renewables CEO. “One thing is very clear: Hoosiers are ready for more renewable energy, and EDP Renewables is ready to deliver.”

Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm encompasses 72 wind turbines capable of powering more than 80,000 homes a year. It's expected to start production by the end of the year.