New Northwest Health cardio-oncology program tracks heart health

Northwest Health launched a new program to keep tabs on heart health in cancer patients as they undergo treatment.
Cardiologists and oncologists are teaming up for holistic treatment in a new program at Northwest Health Hospital in Valparaiso that's being described as a "first in Northwest Indiana."
Some forms of cancer treatment improve cancer survival rates as intended but can trigger cardiac disease or worsen preexisting health issues in some cases, according to the health care system with hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox. Newer forms of cancer treatments can result in the side effects of arrhythmia, high blood pressure and even heart failure.
Northwest Health Hospital in Valparaiso introduced its cardio-oncology program for at-risk patients in order to tailor care to their individual needs throughout their cancer treatment. They will first undergo an initial assessment with a physical exam, heart testing, a review of their medical history and imaging tests like an echocardiogram.
At first, the program will focus on breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation at the hospital in Valparaiso. Over time it will be expanded, both throughout the Northwest Health system and to other types of cancer.
The hope is that merging cardiology and oncology will improve patient care to result in the best outcomes.
“With this new program, cancer patients at risk for potential heart conditions will be monitored by a cardiologist to detect and treat issues early thus maximizing heart health during and after cancer treatment," said Dr. Maya Kommineni, cardiologist and medical director of the new cardio-oncology program at Northwest Health Porter hospital. "A team of cardiologists and oncologists are working together to prevent, stop or reverse any cancer-related heart conditions in patients.”
For more information, call 219-983-6300 or visit NWHealthIN.com.
