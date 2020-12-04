New OB/GYN joins Franciscan Physician Network Women’s Specialty Center Hammond.

A new OB/GYN has joined the Franciscan Physicians Network's Women's Specialty Center in downtown Hammond.

Obstetrics and gynecology specialist Jessica Siegler is welcoming new patients after becoming a staff member at the medical office specializing in women's health at 5454 Hohman Ave., next to the Franciscan Health Hammond hospital. She is seeing patients in person and via MyChart Virtual Visits.

Siegler studied medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine and completed her residency at University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital in the Illinois Medical District west of the Chicago's Loop.

Her clinical interests include pregnancy, pap smears, annual exams, abnormal bleeding, and fibroid tumors.

She joins Franciscan Physicians Network, one of the largest multispecialty physician networks providing comprehensive health care in the Midwest with more than 850 primary and specialty care providers at more than 260 locations in Indiana and Illinois.

For more information or to make an appointment with Siegler, call (219) 864-2626.

Nurses: The heart of health care

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.