New Oberpfalz Brewing expanding in downtown Griffith

New Oberpfalz Brewing is expanding in downtown Griffith.

The German-themed craft brewery, named after the Oberpfalz region in Bavaria, is building a new 4,000-square-foot building between its brewery and Main Street taproom at 121 E. Main St. New Oberpfalz is known for its award-winning beers like Helles Lager, Schwarzbier Black Lager and Hopwagen IPA.

Don't worry if you're planning to grab a burger or brew in the coming months.

"The public space in our taproom is not going to change. No additional seating or event space will be added. While construction will be a hassle, we will be open every day except Mondays and holidays. Our brewing and on-site operations will be minimally impacted," New Oberpfalz Brewing founder and President Dan Lehnerer said.

New Oberpfalz is expanding to keep up with demand.

"Many of our existing mainstay brands of beer sell out before we can produce more of them and we are only distributing to limited customers in Lake and Porter County. While there is demand for our beer in our existing distribution footprint that we cannot fill, bringing New Oberpfalz to beer drinkers in Newton, Jasper, Pulaski and Starke County would also be great, as there are regular requests that we cannot satisfy," he said.

"Additionally, before we changed to smaller format packaging, we used to sell more frequently in the South Bend/Mishawaka and West Lafayette areas. While our expansion will increase our output significantly, we still may not be able to meet the needs of customers that far away, but it is a step in the right direction."

New Oberpfalz launched in 2015. Within just a few years, it "reached an uncomfortable threshold of business."

"We have been maxed out and ready to expand since 2019, but the world had other plans for everyone the past two years," Lehnerer said. "With the general health of the world improving, it is time to drive our roots deeper into Griffith and bring more great beer to more people."

The brewery needs more production capacity because it quickly sells out of its seasonal beers, Lehnerer said.

"Our seasonal offerings sell out quickly, and those beers are some of the most fun to make, sell and serve," he said. "Not having New Oberpfalz Oktoberfest at Griffith Oktoberfest because it sold out in September is as good a reason as we can think of to expand and the theme of not being able to meet demand hangs over our head like a cloud of steam from Cleveland Cliffs."

New Oberpfalz expects to produce a greater variety of craft beers as a result of the expansion.

"We will also make some interesting beers that have been 'draft only/taproom only' for years that we simply do not have production bandwidth to make as frequently as we would like," he said. "Our list of experimental beers that use interesting ingredients and processes is always growing and we hope to show off some of our innovative capacity once we can shore up our production capacity and satisfy our existing customers."

Munster-based Peoples Bank is financing the project, which will be built by Hasse Construction. The building will feature a two-story Main Street facade that will be all brick and windows, but the building will be made of metal panels over a steel frame to reduce energy use.

Most of the brewing equipment will be made in America. New Oberpfalz is buying it from Quality Tank Solutions of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

"Since our founding, we have been lucky enough to hire and retain great people to work here, and as our lives have grown, our business has been forced to remain the same size," Lehnerer said. "With expanded capacity, we hope to be able to retain the same personnel and offer interesting challenges for their careers, all while growing our business to meet the demands of our loyal beer drinkers."

New Oberpfalz has been raising the funds for months and is bringing on equity investors to help finance the construction.

For more information, email orders@newoberpfalz.com.

