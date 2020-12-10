New Oberpfalz Brewing wins again at US Open Beer Championship

New Oberpfalz, the German-influenced craft brewery, again took home top honors at the U.S. Open Beer Championship.

The Bavarian brewery at 121 E. Main St. in downtown Griffith scored a gold medal in the international contest in the Munchner Helles, Light category for its Helles Lager.

"We are happy to have won the gold again and humbled by the recognition. We are grateful to be counted among some great breweries whose Helles finished behind ours in the contest," owner and head brewer Dan Lehnerer said. "We are honored to have three U.S. Open Beer Championship gold medals in the past four years for our Helles. We work hard and it is nice to be recognized."

New Oberpfalz described the traditional Bavarian-style Helles Lager, its flagship lager that it makes year-round, as a high sessionable beer with "pale straw color, brilliant, malty, with a smooth and crisp lager finish." The Helles Lager, which is bottled in six packs and widely distributed across Northwest Indiana, won the gold medal at the U.S. Open previously in 2017 and 2019.