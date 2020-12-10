 Skip to main content
New Oberpfalz Brewing wins again at US Open Beer Championship
New Oberpfalz, the German-influenced craft brewery, again took home top honors at the U.S. Open Beer Championship.

The Bavarian brewery at 121 E. Main St. in downtown Griffith scored a gold medal in the international contest in the Munchner Helles, Light category for its Helles Lager.

"We are happy to have won the gold again and humbled by the recognition. We are grateful to be counted among some great breweries whose Helles finished behind ours in the contest," owner and head brewer Dan Lehnerer said. "We are honored to have three U.S. Open Beer Championship gold medals in the past four years for our Helles. We work hard and it is nice to be recognized."

New Oberpfalz described the traditional Bavarian-style Helles Lager, its flagship lager that it makes year-round, as a high sessionable beer with "pale straw color, brilliant, malty, with a smooth and crisp lager finish." The Helles Lager, which is bottled in six packs and widely distributed across Northwest Indiana, won the gold medal at the U.S. Open previously in 2017 and 2019.

"We have not been able to make enough Helles to keep our customers or our own tap room in stock consistently for the past four years," Lehnerer said. "People always say 'wow that’s a great problem to have' and we are always like 'no, it is a serious problem we would like to remedy.' Full grown adults throwing tantrums to our bartenders have become commonplace. People are often insistent that 'they know Gus keeps a pallet of that stuff in the back' and we should just dispense with the scarcity act and cough it up."

Breweries "from Luxembourg to Louisiana" submitted more than 6,000 entries representing more than 140 different styles of beer into the annual competition for professional breweries.

Deschutes Brewery in Oregon, Monday Night Garage in Georgia, Narrow Path Brewing in Ohio, Barnaby Brewing in Alaska and Reuben’s Brew Taproom Washington were honored as the top breweries this year. The Menace to Sobriety Stout from Hank Hudson Brewing in New York, Purple Floors and Dinosaurs IPA from Double Branch Brewing in Florida, Breaking Bud IPA from Knee Deep Brewing in California, Flavus Maximus Ale from Soul Fire Brewing in Texas, and Straight Kick to the Scotch Ale from Urban Brew Labs in Illinois were recognized as the top beers.

Daredevil Brewing in Indianapolis, Grand Junction Brewing in Westfield, Backstep Brewing in Crawfordsville, Field Brewing in Westfield, Taxman Brewing in Bargersville, Bad Dad Brewing in Fairmount, Sun King Brewing in Indianapolis, Bier Brewery in Indianapolis and Four Day Ray Brewing in Fishers were the other Hoosier breweries to win medals.

