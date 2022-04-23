New Oberpfalz, Grindhouse team up on special beer release

Two stalwarts of downtown Griffith have teamed up to release a special beer.

New Oberpfalz Brewing, the German-themed craft brewery at 121 E. Main Street, partnered with Grindhouse Cafe at 146 N. Broad St. on a collaboration that brings together two of the most popular places to enjoy a beverage in Griffith.

They teamed up to brew a 7% ABV India Pale Ale oolong tea from Rishi Tea to celebrate Grindhouse's anniversary as a longtime anchor of downtown Griffith's revival.

"It’s always great to have our neighbors on deck and shooting the breeze about small business, NWI, sandwiches and beverages," New Oberpfalz owner Dan Lehnerer said. "As Grindhouse approaches their 10-year anniversary, we are so happy we are among the collaboration beers and meads and cocktails they are putting together with lots of great places in the area. We will keep everyone posted as their celebration schedule comes together. The beer brewed up great and the party they are going to throw will be lit."

The Grindhouse/New Oberpfalz collaboration should be released on May 5, Grindhouse Cafe co-owner Gabe Mauch said.

"We added Bao Zhong oolong tea from Rishi Tea to a Mosaic, Simcoe and Citra Hopped IPA," he said. "This will be draft only and will be available at a limited number of places."

Grindhouse also has a few other collaborations in the works with other kindred Northwest Indiana businesses and hopes to host a few small events. Expect new versions of its popular Cactor frozen pear lemonade, a seasonal release.

"We just brewed up a new and improved batch of Cactor beer with Windmill. That will be available on tap and in cans in May," Mauch said. "We're still in the works with Manic Meadery as to what exactly we're doing there, but we're leaning towards a canned session mead with tea. We've got sauces coming out with Bombers and Soothsayer hot sauce and Cactor-inspired tasty goodness coming from The Counter and Ricochet Tacos."

