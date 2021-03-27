New operator to reopen Portage 16 IMAX, plans heated reclining faux-leather seats, full bar and Blaze-like pizzeria

Going forward, the multiplex will be known as Emagine Portage. It likely will drop the IMAX name.

"We'll still show the premium large-format films on the enormous screen, just not under the IMAX brand," Glantz said. "We have our own system with Dolby Surround Sound that we think is better. It will be all the same films as IMAX just the not with the name."

Emagine plans to take out all the stadium-style seating and put in heated, powered recliners that will eliminate more than half the seating capacity. The 12-screen multiplex will go from about 3,000 seats to about 1,300.

Glantz said movie theaters need to step up their game to compete with streaming services.

"The seats were packed pretty tightly," he said. "The big picture is that the in-home experience has gotten so good we have to offer comfort that's better and that they wouldn't find anywhere else to differentiate our offering. You see those 85-inch high-definition TVs at Costco. We have to create an experience to compete with that."

Emagine has sold adult beverages at its theaters since 1998, and is planning a full bar at Emagine Portage, where customers can get drinks delivered to their seats during the film so they don't have to miss anything.