New operator to reopen Portage 16 IMAX, plans heated reclining faux-leather seats, full bar and Blaze-like pizzeria

The show will go on at the Portage 16 IMAX.
The multiplex at 6550 American Way in Portage, most recently known as GQT Portage 16 IMAX + GDX, went dark at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last March, and rumors had been swirling about its demise after its owner Goodrich Quality Theaters went bankrupt. If you Google it, the information box in the search results will even tell you that it's permanently closed.
But rumors of its demise have been greatly exaggerated.
A new operator plans to revive the 3,058-seat theater with two huge IMAX screens, aiming to reopen it on July 1. Emagine Entertainment, Inc., a Michigan-based chain with theaters in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois, is taking over the Portage 16 IMAX and three other former Goodrich theaters in Noblesville, Indiana; Batavia, Illinois, and Saginaw, Michigan.
Emagine is planning to install heated, reclining faux-leather seats for a more comfortable experience and a balcony in the biggest IMAX theater, Emagine Co-Founder and Chairman Paul A. Glantz said.
New amenities will include assigned seating, a Blaze-like pizzeria where customers can pick toppings before the pizza is cooked on the spot in front of them, olive oil-flavored popcorn and a full bar that will deliver drinks right to moviegoers' seats.
Going forward, the multiplex will be known as Emagine Portage. It likely will drop the IMAX name.
"We'll still show the premium large-format films on the enormous screen, just not under the IMAX brand," Glantz said. "We have our own system with Dolby Surround Sound that we think is better. It will be all the same films as IMAX just the not with the name."
Emagine plans to take out all the stadium-style seating and put in heated, powered recliners that will eliminate more than half the seating capacity. The 12-screen multiplex will go from about 3,000 seats to about 1,300.
Glantz said movie theaters need to step up their game to compete with streaming services.
"The seats were packed pretty tightly," he said. "The big picture is that the in-home experience has gotten so good we have to offer comfort that's better and that they wouldn't find anywhere else to differentiate our offering. You see those 85-inch high-definition TVs at Costco. We have to create an experience to compete with that."
Emagine has sold adult beverages at its theaters since 1998, and is planning a full bar at Emagine Portage, where customers can get drinks delivered to their seats during the film so they don't have to miss anything.
"Expanding food and drink offerings in theaters is a trend, but candidly we were right in front of it," Glantz said. "It was out of necessity. We needed to increase our revenue. And if you've ever cleaned a movie theater like I have, you know that people are bringing in beer, wine and liquor. The only question is if you're going to sell it to them."
Food offerings will include pizza, hot dogs, quesadilla and popcorn in four flavors: cheese, caramel, olive oil and movie theater popcorn with real butter.
"We'll make the pizza fresh in front of our guests much like Blaze Pizza," Glantz said. "We don't have many food offerings but they're all high-quality."
Renovations are planned to make the bar more visible so people can grab a drink before they head to their theater. All the seating will become assigned so customers can pick where they want to sit and know they will still have a seat if running late.
Emagine plans to have half the theater open while doing renovations, which should run through November.
"Half the theater will be open while the other half is renovated, and then that will reopen and the other half will be closed so it can be renovated," Glantz said. "The renovations will proceed in phases."
Emagine jumped at the chance to take over the theater when its owner, Dallas-based Spirit Realty, reached out to them after Goodrich went bankrupt.
"I think it was one of Goodrich's better theaters," he said. "There's not a lot of competition in the near vicinity and it's a quality offering."