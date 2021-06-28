New owner acquires Bakers Square

A new owner has acquired what's left of the Bakers Square chain after its parent company filed for bankruptcy last year.
Nashville, Tennessee-based American Blue Ribbon Holdings went bankrupt after years of sagging sales. It shuttered 33 Bakers Square and Village Inn restaurants, including Bakers Squares in Lansing and Merrillville. The diner chain is known especially for its pie, including its French Silk, Country Apple and Southern Pecan.
Now Minneapolis-based BBQ Holdings has acquired 114 franchised Village Inn restaurants, 21 corporate Village Inn restaurants, and 13 corporate Bakers Square restaurants, including in Schererville and Orland Park.
BBQ Holdings owns Famous Dave's, Granite Brewery, Clark Crew BBQ and Chicago's Original Urban BBQ restaurants across the country. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“We are excited to increase our revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021," BBQ Holdings CEO Jeff Crivello said. "This guidance is a reflection of our organic and M&A growth plans. We believe this acquisition will be accretive to our earnings and that there is a significant amount of pent-up demand for dining, and we expect that demand to grow throughout the year at our existing brands. We will provide future guidance as the year develops.”
BBQ Holdings expects to grow net restaurant revenue this year from $155 million-$160 million to $180 million-$185 million as a result of the acquisition. It expects to grow profit from $2.8 million-$3.2 million to $5.1 million-$5.5 million this year with the two new brands in the fold.
The company plans to launch a new Village Inn prototype and expand the sale of Bakers Square pies through retail and other restaurant kiosks.
Bakers Square began in Iowa in the 1970s and was once owned by Pillsbury. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with slices of pie for dessert, and a glass case full of pies that can be purchased to-go. Its location at 1675 U.S. 41 in Schererville in the Crossroads Shopping Center is its last in Indiana, though it still has about a half dozen in the greater Chicago metropolitan area.
New owner BBQ Holdings owns and operates 136 restaurants in 31 states, as well as 19 Famous Dave's ghost kitchens, eight of which operate in shared kitchen space in its Granite City brewpubs.