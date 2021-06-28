New owner acquires Bakers Square

A new owner has acquired what's left of the Bakers Square chain after its parent company filed for bankruptcy last year.

Nashville, Tennessee-based American Blue Ribbon Holdings went bankrupt after years of sagging sales. It shuttered 33 Bakers Square and Village Inn restaurants, including Bakers Squares in Lansing and Merrillville. The diner chain is known especially for its pie, including its French Silk, Country Apple and Southern Pecan.

Now Minneapolis-based BBQ Holdings has acquired 114 franchised Village Inn restaurants, 21 corporate Village Inn restaurants, and 13 corporate Bakers Square restaurants, including in Schererville and Orland Park.

BBQ Holdings owns Famous Dave's, Granite Brewery, Clark Crew BBQ and Chicago's Original Urban BBQ restaurants across the country. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to increase our revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021," BBQ Holdings CEO Jeff Crivello said. "This guidance is a reflection of our organic and M&A growth plans. We believe this acquisition will be accretive to our earnings and that there is a significant amount of pent-up demand for dining, and we expect that demand to grow throughout the year at our existing brands. We will provide future guidance as the year develops.”