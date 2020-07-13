You are the owner of this article.
New owner acquires Gary institution Koney King, which will celebrate its 100th year
New owner acquires Gary institution Koney King, which will celebrate its 100th year

New owner acquires Gary's century-old Koney King

Jimmy Hendricks, left, and Paul Kamanaroff shake hands on the day Koney King changed ownership.

 Provided

A longtime Gary institution has a new owner as it marks its 100th anniversary.

Jimmy Hendricks acquired Koney King from Paul Kamanaroff for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 1920, the hot dog and chili restaurant at 4601 Broadway specializes in Detroit-style Coney dogs in which a hot dog is topped with mustard, diced raw onions and housemade chili.

In addition to hot dogs, Polish sausages and burgers, the fast-food joint sells its chili — made with the same secret family recipe for 100 years — by the bowl, pint and quart.

Hendricks said he attributes the restaurant's longevity to "a hundred years of hard work, dedication, fair prices, consistency, delicious chili, and four young men who found their American Dream by employing workers and serving customers without regard for the color of their skin."

A 100th anniversary celebration is planned from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8. The first 25 guests will get free Koney King T-shirts.

There will be live music, dignitaries, a free bounce house for kids, a free dessert table, and $1 raffle tickets for a 55-inch Samsung Smart TV.

Hendricks "invites all Hoosiers in Lake Station, Schererville, Griffith, Valparaiso, East Chicago, Hammond and Merrillville, to celebrate a century of great food, great service and great memories, at the only place in Gary that can satisfy all chili cravings."

Gary Mayor Jerome Price will give an opening address at noon, followed by a performance of R&B and soul music by singer Rose Marie from 1 to 2 p.m.

The "Merciless" Mary McGee, the IBF Women’s Super Lightweight Champion of the World, will sign autographs and be available for photos from 2 to 4 p.m.

Asia Dance Factory will perform between 4 and 5 p.m., while DJ KCeaser will close it down with a block party set from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.thekoneyking.com.

