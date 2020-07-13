New owner acquires Gary institution Koney King, which will celebrate its 100th year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A longtime Gary institution has a new owner as it marks its 100th anniversary.

Jimmy Hendricks acquired Koney King from Paul Kamanaroff for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 1920, the hot dog and chili restaurant at 4601 Broadway specializes in Detroit-style Coney dogs in which a hot dog is topped with mustard, diced raw onions and housemade chili.

In addition to hot dogs, Polish sausages and burgers, the fast-food joint sells its chili — made with the same secret family recipe for 100 years — by the bowl, pint and quart.

Hendricks said he attributes the restaurant's longevity to "a hundred years of hard work, dedication, fair prices, consistency, delicious chili, and four young men who found their American Dream by employing workers and serving customers without regard for the color of their skin."

A 100th anniversary celebration is planned from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8. The first 25 guests will get free Koney King T-shirts.

There will be live music, dignitaries, a free bounce house for kids, a free dessert table, and $1 raffle tickets for a 55-inch Samsung Smart TV.