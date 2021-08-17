New owner finalizes purchase of Bakers Square

BBQ Holdings now owns more than 280 brick-and-mortar restaurants including Famous Dave's, Granite City Brewery, Clark Crew BBQ and Chicago's Original Urban BBQ. It also has 25 Famous Dave's ghost kitchens it operates inside the Granite City Breweries and other restaurant kitchens and also sells Travis Clark's barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings at the retail level. The company did not disclose the terms of the deal.

The new owner expects to grow its profit from a range of $2.8 million to $3.2 million to around $5.1 million to $5.5 million as a result of the acquisition.

Midwestern in its roots, Bakers Square dates back to the early 1970s. As a restaurant in Iowa, it served soup, sandwiches and pies that went on to place first in the American Pie Council National Pie Championships more than 300 times. Once owned by Pillsbury, the restaurant expanded across the upper Midwest.

Most notably, it sells slices of pie for desert and has a glass case by the check-out register filled with pies that can be bought to go.