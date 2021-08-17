New owner finalizes purchase of Bakers Square

A new owner has finalized the acquisition of the last dozen restaurants in the Bakers Square chain after its parent company, Nashville, Tennessee-based American Blue Ribbon Holdings, filed for bankruptcy last year after years of declining sales.
Minneapolis-based BBQ Holdings close on a deal to buy 114 franchised Village Inn restaurants, 21 corporate Village Inn restaurants, and 12 Bakers Square restaurants, including the one at the Crossroads of America intersection in Schererville. The old school diner chain serves up traditional American comfort food, as well as pies like French silk, country apple and southern pecan.
More than 30 Bakers Squares closed last year, including the Merrillville location, which was turned into a Sophia's Famous Pancakes, and the Lansing one, which remains vacant.
“I am elated to welcome the Village Inn and Baker’s Square teams into the family,” said Jeff Crivello, BBQ Holdings’ CEO. “Village Inn and Bakers Square are wonderful additions that will only strengthen our portfolio of restaurants and support center teams. I want to thank the franchise partners, restaurant teams, and leadership who have worked tirelessly to build these concepts into the brands they are today. I’m eager to begin forging a new growth path for both concepts. I know I speak for everyone at BBQ Holdings when I say we can’t wait to get to work doing so.”
BBQ Holdings now owns more than 280 brick-and-mortar restaurants including Famous Dave's, Granite City Brewery, Clark Crew BBQ and Chicago's Original Urban BBQ. It also has 25 Famous Dave's ghost kitchens it operates inside the Granite City Breweries and other restaurant kitchens and also sells Travis Clark's barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings at the retail level. The company did not disclose the terms of the deal.
The new owner expects to grow its profit from a range of $2.8 million to $3.2 million to around $5.1 million to $5.5 million as a result of the acquisition.
Midwestern in its roots, Bakers Square dates back to the early 1970s. As a restaurant in Iowa, it served soup, sandwiches and pies that went on to place first in the American Pie Council National Pie Championships more than 300 times. Once owned by Pillsbury, the restaurant expanded across the upper Midwest.
Most notably, it sells slices of pie for desert and has a glass case by the check-out register filled with pies that can be bought to go.
“Today marks the end of an amazing journey and the beginning of an exciting new chapter for these great brands,” said CEO Craig Barber said. “I am proud of everything our leadership and operational teams have accomplished over the last three years to build on the legacy of these fantastic concepts and, in turn, make them valuable acquisition targets. The strong foundation we’ve built will allow BBQ Holdings to take Village Inn and Bakers Square to new heights, and I look forward to seeing that happen. We all wish BBQ Holdings and the team at Village Inn & Bakers Square the very best in the days ahead.”
The Schererville Baker's Square at 1675 U.S. 41 in the Crossroads Shopping Center is the last one left in Indiana, though there are still several other Chicagoland locations.