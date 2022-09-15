New owner takes majority stake in Chicago Skyway

A new owner has taken a majority stake in the Chicago Skyway, the toll bridge linking Northwest Indiana to the city.

Sydney, Australia-based Atlas Arteria will spend $2.01 billion to buy a two-thirds stake of the toll road., a 7.8-mile stretch that connects the Region to Chicago while offering sweeping views of the skyline. It's the third time a new owner has acquired the lease of the Chicago Skyway since former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley first privatized it in 2004, leading to a series of toll hikes.

The new majority stake owner owns, operates and develops toll roads around the globe, including in France, Germany and the United States. The publicly traded company was previously known as Macquarie Atlas Roads. Its portfolio includes the Dulles Greenway linking Washington D.C. to the booming suburbs of Northern Virginia.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and OMERS Infrastructure sold their 33.33% stakes in the Chicago Skyway in 2016.

"We would like to commend SCC's management team and its partners and stakeholders who have enhanced Skyway, and positioned it to play a key role in keeping the flow of people and goods moving efficiently in the Chicago area," CPP Investments Head of Infrastructure Manager Director Scott Lawrence said. "We are proud that our successful investment in SCC has delivered value to CPP's contributors and beneficiaries."

First built in 1958, the Skyway currently charges cars tolls of $5.90 and trucks with up to seven axles as much as $48.60.

It's run by the Skyway Concession Co., which has a 99-year concession agreement.

"We have maintained OMERS' stake in SCC for over five years, during which time the company has proved to be a strong and resilient asset that plays a key role in keeping Chicago connected and mobile," said Gisele Everett of OMERS Infrastructure. "We would like to thank all the stakeholders we have worked with, and wish Skyway's staff, management and new investors well as the company enters its next phase."

Atlas Arteria is financing the purchase by selling 491.8 million shares. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.