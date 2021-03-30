New owner takes the wheel at Checkered Flag Imports after 50 years in Region

"There were trade magazines that advertised parts being available," he said. "We also found a lot of suppliers from the boxes. We soon had parts coming in from everywhere."

The auto shop long has specialized in higher-end cars like Mercedes, BMW, Volvo, Porsche, Jaguar, Audi and Land Rover.

"Foreign cars really took off after the gas import embargo," Nowak said. "When gas prices increased, people stopped buying American gas guzzlers and started singing a different tune. Imported cars really started selling."

For a while, Checkered Flag Imports also serviced a lot of Toyota, Honda and other Japanese and Asian cars, but they eventually became so commonplace their owners could go anywhere for maintenance.

"It's kind of interesting because it came around full circle," Hassan said. "After the gas crisis, Japanese and Asian cars gradually became more and more popular so they made up a big part of our business.

"But as mechanics got more and more familiar with them, it diluted the market, and we went back to our roots of primarily working on European cars. They just different enough and just complex enough that a lot of service facilities don't want to do them."

The specialty auto shop has developed a loyal customer base over the years.