Bartlett’s Gourmet Grill & Tavern was one of the Region's most celebrated restaurants during an 11-year run that ended in 2019.

Founded by chefs Nicole Bissonette and Gary Sanders, the Duneland roadhouse on U.S. 12 in Beverly Shores was touted as a "gastronomic getaway" that featured andouille corndogs, seared Indiana duck breast, duck confit wonton tacos, tuna ceviche tostada, chicken schnitzel, and shrimp and crab beignets. It hosted an annual Oysterfest and won plaudits from many regional publications, including Indianapolis Monthly, Midwest Wanderer and Shore magazine.

Its iconic sign depicting a deer knocking back a bottle of beer was a landmark for locals and visitors to the nearby Indiana Dunes National Park.

A new owner has bought the restaurant space, 131 E. Dunes Highway, and plans to revive it with a new concept.

Bill Welter, the Valparaiso native who owns Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, Michigan, is looking to open a new restaurant in the Bartlett’s building in 2025 — after he has the new Journeyman location up and established in the old ANCO windshield wiper factory building in Valparaiso.

Bartlett's is likely to be rebranded as the Trophy Room Restaurant, which was the name of the first restaurant that opened in that location on Dunes Highway.

"I'm looking at a unique concept," Welter said. "I have some ideas, but I guess at this point the concept will focus on the surrounding area. We'll create a unique food menu that reflects the surrounding area, specifically the national park."

Journeyman Distillery spirits and craft beers will be served there.

"We actually want to create a unique line of spirits related to the national park and have a complementary food menu," he said. "It will be an elevated food experience that will go hand in hand with that unique setting."

The new restaurant will pay homage to the site's history, which dates to at least the 1950s, he said.

"It was beloved by people in that area. I really enjoyed it. It was a great spot," he said. "Bartlett's was a great restaurant, but it closed and then the building was put up for sale, so we ended up buying it."

Welter said he'll pursue the Bartlett's restaurant project after establishing Journeyman's Valparaiso location, which will be more than three times as large as the flagship distillery in Three Oaks and feature a brewery and three restaurants. He wants to make sure that's done right.

He sees the possibility of bringing destination dining back to the Bartlett's site, especially in light of the Indiana Dunes being designated a national park, which significantly boosted traffic.

The Indiana Dunes National Park drew 2.8 million visitors last year, the second-most in its history. Nearby attractions in Beverly Shores include Dunbar Beach, Kemil Beach, Lake View Beach, Central Beach, Dune Ridge Trail, Great Marsh Trail and the 1933 Chicago World's Fair homes.

"I think it could be successful," Welter said.