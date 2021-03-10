New owner to revive the 137-year-old Chesterton Tribune

The Region’s oldest surviving newspaper will live on to meet deadlines on another day.

A new owner announced the purchase of the Chesterton Tribune, the now 137-year-old newspaper that put out what was supposed to be its final print edition at the end of last year. The terms were not disclosed.

Don Hurd, the president of Hometown Media Inc., announced on Facebook he had bought Northwest Indiana’s longest continuously operating newspaper.

“I visited a nice little town today in Porter County, Indiana,” he posted along with a picture of the Chesterton Tribune’s Gothic masthead. “So, I said to myself, ‘I like this town.’ Then I bought their local newspaper.”

Hurd did not respond to immediate requests for comment about the acquisition, other than to say, “News travels fast.”

Longtime Chesterton Tribune reporter Kevin Nevers, who’s now the public affairs liaison for the town of Chesterton, was overjoyed by the news that the longtime community institution would be saved.