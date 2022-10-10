New owners acquire Adams Radio Group, parent company of XRock and Indiana 105.5

New owners have acquired Adams Radio Group, which broadcasts XRock 103.9, Indiana 105.5 FM and Z107.1 in Northwest Indiana.

The company's Northern Indiana office is based in Valparaiso and airs Indiana 105, "The Country Station from Chicago to South Bend," XRock, "The Classic Rock of the Region" and Z107.1, which plays pop music.

Adams Radio Acquisition Co. is acquiring the company, which also has stations in Fort Wayne, Florida, Minnesota and New Mexico, for an undisclosed sum. The new ownership group consists of investors who held shares in Adams Radio Group when it was originally formed in 2013.

The new owners have brought on Sharon Bordwell as chief financial officer. Ron Stone will continue to serve as the president and CEO until the closing but will assess new opportunities.

"I am grateful to Steve Adams for the opportunity to build a second Adams Radio Group. I served as Steve's CFO in the original Adams Radio Corporation and had my first opportunity as a GM at KEZK St Louis," Stone said in a statement. "The opportunity to work with Steve a second time and build a new group was a dream come true for me. We formed Adams in 2013 and it has been an incredible experience and I have been surrounded by some of the brightest people in the business. I look forward to seeing the company continue to grow and our most dedicated staff prosper under the new ownership and leadership."

Adams Radio Group will continue to operate under the same name. It operates 18 stations in four states and looks to enter new markets as opportunities arise.

The deal is expected to close by Dec. 31.