New owners acquire historic Frost House for record price of $850,000

They were able to get it listed on the National Register of Historic Places last year and listed it for sale in March. Bids came in from as far as California.

“Drawing interest from as far as California, this iconic property eventually had 10 offers," real estate agent Rudy Conner of @properties said. "The new stewards took ownership on May 14 and are committed to continuing the legacy left by Bob Coscarelli and Karen Valentine. The property is just magnificent. It's really a testament to them that I had over 100 email inquiries, and dozens of phone calls and texts from interested buyers."

The new owners, who are from Chicago, did not wish to be identified.