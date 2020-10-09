New owners pouring $2.5 million into major expansion of Shady Creek Winery

Raise a glass for a toast.
New owners have acquired Shady Creek Winery in Michigan City and are pouring $2.5 million into an expansion that will really get the vino flowing with a more than seven-fold increase in capacity.
The Schwartz family bought the 20-acre winery and tasting room at 2030 Tryon Road from the Anderson family for an undisclosed sum. Shady Creek Winery serves dry whites, dry reds, sparkling wines and sweet wines made with grapes from California and Michigan.
The tasting room serves food like charcuterie, flatbreads, baked brie and cheese plates in a bucolic setting with fireplaces, local artwork, live music on Sundays and covered porches with expansive views of the sprawling grounds.
“Adding capacity to the successful winery destination in Northwest Indiana was the only next step," J.T. Schwartz said. "After acquiring the winery this year, we saw how coveted our wines were and decided to step up the capacity to the next level.”
Shady Creek Winery ships its often beach-themed wines, including White Caps, Sandy Feet, Rip Tide Red and Beach Glass White to consumers in 37 states across the country. It's picked up a number of awards, including from TripAdvisor and the Indy International wine competition.
The new owners plan to increase the production capability from 2,000 gallons a year to 15,000 gallons a year, and to expand the barrel room so it can age 8,280 gallons of wine as compared to 420 gallons a year. It's also adding a storage facility that can house 100 pallets of wine, adding seating space, and looking to expand the retail footprint and launch new business lines.
“This was a fun company to work with, the owners have a vision to put Michigan City on the map for wine in the Southwest Michigan, Northwest Indiana corridor," Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Executive Director Clarence Hulse said.
For more information, call 219-874-9463 or visit www.shadycreekwinery.com.
