New owners take over Hunter's Brewing in Chesterton

"We are so happy to finally be able to share our news! Hunter’s Brewing has been sold to someone who loves it just as much as we do. Bill Davies, we are so proud to be passing the mash paddle to you and your family. We can’t wait to see our sweet little brewery grow and thrive with you and Sydney and Jen," the brewery announced on social media. "With change, comes change. There will be some things that stay the same, and some things will be different. That’s normal when businesses change hands. Bill and his family have a vision, and we are delighted to help them achieve it! We will be around for a while to assist with the transition, and we’re excited to support what they want to do."