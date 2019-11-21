HAMMOND — An ambitious plan for the city's downtown aims to enliven it with new residents, businesses and social activity in a pedestrian friendly, aesthetically pleasing environment.
The plan was presented Wednesday at Towle Theater, a mainstay of downtown’s main thoroughfare, Hohman Avenue. The master plan's goals range from restriping roads to attracting major residential developments that would meet demand for urban, multi-family housing.
The plan was prepared over the course of a year by a team led by urban planner Jeff Speck of Massachusetts-based Speck and Associates, the author of "Walkable City: How Downtown Can Save America, One Step at a Time."
Speck said that the Hammond downtown's attractiveness to potential residents, the West Lake Corridor plan to bring commuter rail service to it, and the chance to create the walkability "you currently don't have" gives "hope and confidence" that downtown can be revitalized.
"It's clear there are three phases in which this is going to happen," he said — "before the train, the train and after the train."
The master plan includes recommendations for each of those, along with proposals to make the nearby Jacob's Square more attractive to residents.
Speck recommended focusing on the first phase — before the train — in the downtown. And he listed five specific investments to start with:
• An initial upscale apartment building of about 200 units at Hohman Avenue and Rimbach Street, with a complementary building across Rimbach to form a city intersection framing a public plaza. "A plaza's only as good as its edges," Speck said.
• Rehabilitation of the old Bank Calumet building on Hohman to include residences. "It's ready to go, and investors are interested," Speck said.
• Rebuilding four blocks of Hohman to include one lane of traffic in each direction, a tree-lined center plaza with parking, and parallel parking at the curbs.
• Straightening Rimbach as it approaches Hohman from the west, and moving the existing public plaza onto the new corner in front of the new apartment building.
• Restriping Hohman, Rimbach and Sibley and Russell streets to structure traffic flow and allow better pedestrian and bicycle experiences.
Speck said this "before train" phase is designed to take three to five years. "We want this work to be done as the train arrives," Speck said.
"This plan does rely on city investment," Speck acknowledged. In addition to city street work, developers will expect some subsidy for constructing and rehabbing buildings, he said.
The plan also includes potential funding sources and a "regulating plan" recommending rules to help guide development knowing that the "ideal buildout" is not necessarily in the city's control.
Speck said his experience across the countries suggests the downtown's rebirth would radiate through the city.
"The downtown is the one part of your city that belongs to everybody," he said.
The plan includes artists' renditions that city officials and others in Wednesday's audience found compelling.
“I’m excited to get started, to change the way we do business in downtown Hammond,” Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.
The downtown master plan is available online at gohammond.com/downtown.