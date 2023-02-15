Last year, the Ports of Indiana leadership caused an uproar among local unions at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor after moving to drive out the stevedore Metro Ports, the largest bulk cargo stevedore in the United States with operations all up and down the coasts.

In a rare alliance, labor and management teamed up to lobby that Metro Ports continue to handle bulk cargoes like ore, grain and potash at the deepwater international port on Lake Michigan, which handles cargoes from all over the world. They expressed fears that jobs, good wages and investment were at stake if Metro Ports was pushed out at the end of the year, as any potential replacement would be smaller, less capitalized and not as well connected in the shipping industry.

Now both the Ports of Indiana chief executive officer and the chief operating officer are gone. And the quasi-governmental Indianapolis-based Ports of Indiana, which is self-sustaining from the revenue it pulls in, has extended Metro Ports and is now looking to negotiate to keep it on long-term, reversing course on the past leadership's decision not to renew its lease at the end of 2022.

"Ports of Indiana and Metro Ports agreed to a short-term extension for Metro Ports to continue operating the port’s bulk cargo terminal for the next six months while the parties work together to develop a long-term plan for expanding the bulk terminal," Ports of Indiana Public Relations Manager Jennifer Hanson said.

Ports of Indiana Chief Operating Officer Andrea Hermer resigned in December. And now, CEO Vanta E. Coda II, who had led the port authority since 2018, has been replaced at the helm.

Ports of Indiana named Jody Peacock the new CEO of the statewide port authority that operates the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor in Porter County and two ports on the Ohio River in southern Indiana. He most recently served as senior vice president for business development at the ports system.

“We are extremely pleased to name Jody as Ports of Indiana’s new CEO,” said Commission Chairman Micah Vincent. “Jody’s extensive experience, customer-focused vision and deep understanding of the organization’s economic development mission make him uniquely well qualified for this role. We thank Vanta for his past service and leadership, and we look forward to a bright future as we strive to grow our state port system.”

Peacock has worked with the Ports of Indiana for 22 years, helping transition it from a government-funded agency to a self-funded enterprise and guiding it to record growth. He's credited with helping to attract millions of dollars in private-sector investment and millions of dollars in federal grants for infrastructure improvements, such as new rail lines, truck marshaling yards and extended docks.

He also helped expand Indiana's foreign-trade zone and financing programs at the ports. He's worked in a number of areas at the ports, including communications, marketing, government relations, corporate affairs and the foreign-trade zone program.

“It’s a great honor to be asked by our commission to lead an organization that has been such a big part of my life for more than 20 years,” Peacock said. “I am immensely proud to be part of the Ports of Indiana team and to share in our past success, but as I look to the future, I am even more excited to build on the relationships we have formed with our customers, our industry partners and community leaders to increase the contributions our ports make to Indiana’s economy.”

The Union City native has a Master of Business Administration degree from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. He served on two binational Great Lakes boards that shape economical and environmental policies for the whole Great Lakes region and also on the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee that distributed Indiana’s share of the Volkswagen settlement following the emission test cheating scandal.

“The Ports of Indiana is made up of a great team of professionals, world-class companies and one of the most well-connected inland port systems in the country,” Peacock said. “We offer ocean access at the Crossroads of America in one of the most business-friendly states in the country, which is truly unique value proposition for multimodal companies.”

Longshoremen's Association Local 1969 Business Agent Joseph Perez III said the new leadership was a vast improvement.

"He's willing to listen. He's willing to work with us," he said. "It's a total 180-degree turn."

The new leadership extended Metro Ports' contract long enough to figure out where the economy is going so they can agree to new terms on a long-term lease, Perez said.

The rent and planned capital investment will vary depending on where the economy leads.

"With the economic uncertainties about whether the economy goes up or down, they want to reach a fair contract so they're tanking them with a high-lease or undercharging long-term," he said. "They're going to go back when the longer-term economy becomes clearer."

The unions are much more confident in the direction of the port now, Perez said.

"Metro Ports has taken care of their employees," he said. "Now we have someone at the ports who doesn't chase away businesses but caters to them. We're excited. We've been growing over the past five years with record-breaking tonnage. Hopefully, this will bring long-term stability. We just hope the port keeps up with building the infrastructure and putting in the technology to bring in cargo."