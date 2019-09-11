New president takes over Chemcoaters steel service center in Gary

A new president has been named at Gary-based Chemcoaters, which bills itself as "leader in steel surfacing products and services."
The steel coatings manufacturer at 700 Chase St. in Gary hired Connor McMenamin, who most recently headed up Tata Steel's operations in Mexico. He also worked in sales and account management for the Mumbai, India-based multinational steelmaker.
“Connor brings a unique combination of experience, knowledge and energy to our company,” said Bruce Mannakee, chairman of Chemcoaters. “With nearly a decade of experience in the steel industry, both domestically and internationally, and expansive industry knowledge, Connor brings the skills needed to move us into new markets.”
A University of Illinois alumnus, McManamin is fluent in Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic and French. In his new role, he's been charged with providing "strategic leadership to establish long-term goals and strategies while monitoring the company’s ongoing performance."
Founded in 2001, Chemcoaters operates an 80,000-square-foot facility in downtown Gary, where it runs a coil processing line and develops products like InterCoat ChemGuard that lengthen the life of steel products.
The company operates a 72-inch-wide line that can handle up to 72,000 pound coils ranging in thickness from 0.008 inches to 0.125 inches, which it bills as "one of the largest capacity lines in the world."
McMenamin said he will focus on innovation and product development.
“Chemcoaters is an innovator in the steel industry,” McMenamin said. “I’m excited for the opportunity and ultimately want to ensure Chemcoaters keeps growing its environmentally-friendly solutions through continued research and experimentation.”