New president to take over Walsh & Kelly construction firm in Griffith after merger

A new president will take over the Walsh & Kelly construction firm in Griffith after a merger.
The 88-year-old Griffith-based construction firm merged with Milestone Contractors in Indianapolis and Wabash Valley Asphalt in Terre Haute, and is now a subsidiary of Heritage Construction and Materials.
The new ownership announced a year-long succession plan in which Kevin Kelly will go from serving as president of Walsh & Kelly to a new role as chairman of the board. John Peisker will lead the company as president in the future.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead this company,” Kevin Kelly said. “I am incredibly proud of all we have done together, but I also look forward to stepping away from day to day responsibilities.”
Founded in 1933 by brothers-in-law John Kelly and John Walsh, Walsh & Kelly Inc. is one of the most prominent civil construction firms in the Region, with asphalt plants in Griffith, South Bend, LaPorte, Lowell and Valparaiso. It does highway, asphalt, heavy construction, private and commercial projects across Northwest Indiana.
Peisker, a University of Illinois graduate, has worked with Walsh & Kelly since 2015 and in the industry for 35 years.
“W&K has a strong, long-standing and proud history of providing customers quality construction for their roadways, runways, and parking lots,” Peisker. “We are a family business, and our co-workers are our extended family. We will continue to uphold these values and our reputation for safety, integrity, quality and relationships.”
Heritage Construction and Materials said Peisker's expertise in the road construction field and deep personal knowledge of the business made him an ideal successor as president.
“Kevin has successfully led the business for 20 years and will remain available to us for continued advice, counsel and friendship. We wish him continued health and prosperity,” HC&M CEO Greg Kelly said. “John is well regarded by colleagues, respected as an industry leader, and has the full support of the entire HC&M group as he assumes this new leadership role.”
