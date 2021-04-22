New program to teach entrepreneurship to local artists

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest, South Shore Arts and the Indiana Arts Commission are launching an entrepreneurship training program for local artists in Northwest Indiana.
Samuel Love, a social and civic practice artist who's been involved with various public art, multimedia, performance and publishing projects in the Region over the years, will lead the On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator.
“As a Regional Arts Partner of the Indiana Arts Commission, South Shore Arts is dedicated to promoting the arts and supporting development in Northwest Indiana. We are excited about IAC's decision to expand their On-Ramp program so that it is more accessible to Indiana artists all around the state,” said Micah Bornstein, deputy director of South Shore Arts.
“Personally, I love the opportunity to collaborate with both Purdue Northwest's Society of Innovators and local artist Sam Love to facilitate this program in our region. I believe these types of collaborations are vital to the survival of both the arts and arts organizations. Programs like On-Ramp have the ability to transform lives and are difficult to implement without both the financial resources that IAC provides and the willingness of multiple organizations to devote time and capacity towards them.”
The On-Ramp program coaches artists on how to improve their business skills, including developing business plans, setting career goals, forging professional connections and advancing in their careers.
“The Society was formed on the foundation that anyone can be an innovator and that innovation can be found anywhere. The IAC’s On-Ramp program is an exciting opportunity to support and develop the ideas and innovation that exist in Northwest Indiana’s creative community,” said Jason Williams, managing director at the Society of Innovators at PNW.
A three-day creative entrepreneur will be launched in mid-August. Artists who complete the course become eligible for an On-Ramp fellowship that includes up to $2,000 in project funding.
“We are determined that Northwest Indiana artists get an opportunity to experience the curriculum, the financial support, and the community of artists that I did as a member of the 2019 On-Ramp cohort,” said Love, lead organizer for the On-Ramp program in Northwest Indiana.
Applications open on May 10.
For more information, visit www.southshoreartsonline.org.