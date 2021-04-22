New program to teach entrepreneurship to local artists

The Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest, South Shore Arts and the Indiana Arts Commission are launching an entrepreneurship training program for local artists in Northwest Indiana.

Samuel Love, a social and civic practice artist who's been involved with various public art, multimedia, performance and publishing projects in the Region over the years, will lead the On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator.

“As a Regional Arts Partner of the Indiana Arts Commission, South Shore Arts is dedicated to promoting the arts and supporting development in Northwest Indiana. We are excited about IAC's decision to expand their On-Ramp program so that it is more accessible to Indiana artists all around the state,” said Micah Bornstein, deputy director of South Shore Arts.

“Personally, I love the opportunity to collaborate with both Purdue Northwest's Society of Innovators and local artist Sam Love to facilitate this program in our region. I believe these types of collaborations are vital to the survival of both the arts and arts organizations. Programs like On-Ramp have the ability to transform lives and are difficult to implement without both the financial resources that IAC provides and the willingness of multiple organizations to devote time and capacity towards them.”