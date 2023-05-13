New dining and shopping options are coming to the Southlake Mall in Hobart.
China Wok, a Chinese restaurant, is taking the former Panda Express location in the food court, Southlake Mall Marketing and Business Development Manager Kristyn Filetti said. It's part of a chain serving items like General Tso's Chicken and sweet and sour chicken.
"They are set to open later this spring," she said.
Clean Eatz also will open this fall in the Pacific Retail-owned enclosed mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street. Clean Eatz recently opened in the Galleria Building in Dyer and also has locations in Fishers and Fort Wayne.
It specializes in healthy food, including prepared grab-and-go meals, smoothies, snacks and a dine-in cafe menu. It has weekly meal plans tailored to customers' nutritional needs whether they are looking to lose weight or maintain their general health.
The meal plans feature a changing menu of five lunch or dinner options, plus a breakfast and cauliflower pizza, each week. They come with low-carb or extra protein options to suit various dietary needs.
The super-regional mall, the second largest in the state after Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis, continues to add new dining options. Last year, the food court added the Mexican restaurant Cinco De Mayo and Chicken Paradise, which serves chicken sandwiches, fried chicken and wings. The Chicagoland chain Kong Dog also recently opened in the food court, serving gourmet corndogs that often blend sweet and savory flavors.
Clean Eatz will take over the former Sleep Number spot across from AMC, Filetti said.
ALTYN Jewelers is opening within the week on the upper level in the Center Court, where many of the jewelry stores are clustered, Filetti said.
The entertainment center Kids Empire also expects to open in the former Dick's Sporting Goods site this summer, she said.
The multilevel playground features climbing, sliding, spinning and other play activities for kids. It hosts birthdays and other parties, selling snacks, pizza and birthday cake and renting out party rooms.
Kids Empire is a national chain with locations in Arizona, California, Illinois, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Utah. It has four other locations in the Chicago metropolitan area but none in Northwest Indiana.
Built in the 1970s by the owner of the then-Cleveland Indians Major League baseball team, the Southlake Mall is home to more than 160 stores, including anchors like Macy's, J.C. Penney and an AMC multiplex. It's the heart of a massive trade area that sprawls across Hobart and Merrillville around the interchange of U.S. 30 and Interstate 65.
