Kids Empire is a national chain with locations in Arizona, California, Illinois, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Utah. It has four other locations in the Chicago metropolitan area but none in Northwest Indiana.

Built in the 1970s by the owner of the then-Cleveland Indians Major League baseball team, the Southlake Mall is home to more than 160 stores, including anchors like Macy's, J.C. Penney and an AMC multiplex. It's the heart of a massive trade area that sprawls across Hobart and Merrillville around the interchange of U.S. 30 and Interstate 65.