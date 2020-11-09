New rezoning vote confirmed for Scheeringa Farms

HIGHLAND — A new rezoning vote is in the hopper for Scheeringa Farms.
Town officials on Thursday confirmed the 19-acre parcel will indeed get a second public hearing and another Town Council vote.
A split Town Council originally voted in August to rezone the strip of land from large single family to a multi-family planned unit development.
This took place after dozens of residents spoke for three hours against the senior citizen housing, planned for the eastern six acres, because they want to preserve the farm.
The new rezoning vote became necessary after a mistake was noticed in the legal description of the project, which erroneously said the complex would be built near Kleinman Road instead of Cline Avenue.
As one town official put it, "Here we go again."
On Wednesday, attorney Jim Wieser, representing Russell Construction of Davenport, Iowa, attended a Plan Commission study session.
"He briefly explained they had refiled for rezoning and subdivision because of the incomplete legal property description which was put in their original legal notice," Building Commissioner Ken Mika said Thursday.
Wieser also said the plans for the $40 million complex have not changed from their original Plan Commission and Town Council approvals, Mika said.
"(Wieser) said that it was their intention to come before the Plan Commission in two weeks to request a public hearing next month," Mika added.
This means that the new public hearing could take place at the commission's December business meeting.
"That probably will be a couple months away," Mika said when asked if a new Town Council rezoning vote will take place.
The council has final approval on all rezoning issues.
In August, the original rezoning vote was passed by Councilmen Mark Herak, D-2nd; vice president Bernie Zemen, D-1st; and Roger Sheeman, R-5th.
Voting against the rezoning were Tom Black, R-4th; and President Mark Schocke, R-3rd.
Russell holds an option to buy the land, which has been leased for the past 80 years by Scheeringa Farms — which says it has the funds to purchase it if given the chance.
Town officials have been unable to confirm whether Russell's option ends on Dec. 31 or if it continues into next year.
