New rezoning vote confirmed for Scheeringa Farms

HIGHLAND — A new rezoning vote is in the hopper for Scheeringa Farms.

Town officials on Thursday confirmed the 19-acre parcel will indeed get a second public hearing and another Town Council vote.

A split Town Council originally voted in August to rezone the strip of land from large single family to a multi-family planned unit development.

This took place after dozens of residents spoke for three hours against the senior citizen housing, planned for the eastern six acres, because they want to preserve the farm.

The new rezoning vote became necessary after a mistake was noticed in the legal description of the project, which erroneously said the complex would be built near Kleinman Road instead of Cline Avenue.

As one town official put it, "Here we go again."

On Wednesday, attorney Jim Wieser, representing Russell Construction of Davenport, Iowa, attended a Plan Commission study session.

"He briefly explained they had refiled for rezoning and subdivision because of the incomplete legal property description which was put in their original legal notice," Building Commissioner Ken Mika said Thursday.