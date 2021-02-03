New salt cave brings halotherapy to Chesterton

People also tell Franklin they see other benefits, such as a glow to their skin and a reduction of inflammation.

"People come with injuries, like to their shoulder or leg, and say they feel better after the first treatment," she said. "It's great for animals and children. It helps them think clearer and focus more in school. It's extremely relaxing. The atmosphere is a simulated cave where it's dark and a little cool. It's great for skin, great for aging, great for hair and nails, which is why so many of our customers are women. It's natural healing, a remedy that's been used for thousands of years."

Franklin said the 4,000-square foot storefront was ideally situated to serve both the Duneland area and Valparaiso, which is about a 10-minute drive south. It includes a retail shop that sells various salt lamps, cooking salt, onyx wine glasses, cooking stones for grills, fidget balls, animal figurines, salt blocks for horses and other salt products. Evexia Salt Cave will later add CBD products locally sourced from Crown Point-based Green Balance.

"I've been planning to expand," she said. "I've got a huge room in the back that I've got to figure out what to do with."