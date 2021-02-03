New salt cave brings halotherapy to Chesterton

A new salt cave has brought halotherapy to Chesterton.
Evexia Salt Cave opened a new wellness center at 1583 S. Calumet Road, not far from Ind. 49.
"We're a salt cave with 20,000 pounds of Himalayan rock salt, zero gravity chairs and medication music," owner Kimberly Franklin said. "It's a dry salt that people inhale and let soak into their skins. It's super-absorbant and anti-inflammatory."
Evexia Salt Cave also offers ionic foot detox, a foot bath that purports to drain toxins from the body through the pores in your feet.
Salt cave sessions last 45 minutes, ionic foot detoxes 30 minutes. Sessions start at the beginning of each hour. While walk-ins are accepted if the salt cave and foot detox stations aren't occupied, appointments are recommended.
Franklin was inspired to open a salt cave after seeking out a treatment herself.
"I had gone to a salt cave because of sinus infection at the time," she said. "I had migraines and inflammation in the face and nose. After the salt cave, my nose was literally running for two days, it cleared my respiratory area so much."
She loved the experience.
"It's very natural. It's very relaxing. It's like having Reiki done," she said. "It feels like you're floating or you're in a trance. It feels like you're in another dimension, your body is so relaxed."
People also tell Franklin they see other benefits, such as a glow to their skin and a reduction of inflammation.
"People come with injuries, like to their shoulder or leg, and say they feel better after the first treatment," she said. "It's great for animals and children. It helps them think clearer and focus more in school. It's extremely relaxing. The atmosphere is a simulated cave where it's dark and a little cool. It's great for skin, great for aging, great for hair and nails, which is why so many of our customers are women. It's natural healing, a remedy that's been used for thousands of years."
Franklin said the 4,000-square foot storefront was ideally situated to serve both the Duneland area and Valparaiso, which is about a 10-minute drive south. It includes a retail shop that sells various salt lamps, cooking salt, onyx wine glasses, cooking stones for grills, fidget balls, animal figurines, salt blocks for horses and other salt products. Evexia Salt Cave will later add CBD products locally sourced from Crown Point-based Green Balance.
"I've been planning to expand," she said. "I've got a huge room in the back that I've got to figure out what to do with."
Evexia Salt Cave plans to offer weekly yoga and meditation classes, as well as periodic informational classes on CBD, hemp, crystals and other forms of alternative medicine.
The business is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit evexiasaltcave.net or call 219-728-6791.
