New Shop Local Region website to offer Amazon-like e-commerce experience

A new venture hopes to give consumers the convenience of shopping online and finding an order dropped off on their doorstep while still supporting local businesses.

The Hobart Chamber of Commerce will soon launch a new website called shoplocalregion.com, an e-commerce portal in which people can buy from local merchants in the community.

"This site will serve as a shop at home, shop local site for the Region," Hobart Chamber of Commerce President Tom Byelick said. "Local merchants will be able to sell their merchandise via this site followed by delivery to their (customer's) door. There is no upcharge to items sold and charges to the retailer total no more than $20 per month, which goes toward the uploading of new products and images, which is facilitated by the web designer."

The goal is to launch the website by Oct. 1 in time for the holiday shopping season.

"Local merchants are often edged up by corporate merchants when it comes to shopping at home," Byelick said. "This lets them compete by letting people order items right on the website that are delivered by a delivery driver right to their home."

People can shop online while still supporting local businesses, Byelick said. Most items will be delivered by the next day.