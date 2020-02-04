New shuttle service to run from Hammond to O'Hare

After a month's absence, shuttle bus service between Northwest Indiana and O'Hare International Airport in Chicago will resume on Friday.

Express Air Coach, which runs an existing shuttle service between the airport and Purdue University in West Lafayette, is going to start making stops in Hammond as well. A schedule posted to its website said it will make five pick-up stops and five drop-off stops in Hammond daily, with more service during the peak season.

“In light of the recent changes in bus service to O’Hare, with the withdrawal of Coach USA, we feel that additional stops along our current service to and from O’Hare and Purdue University makes a lot of sense," Express Air Coach President Paul Davis said.

Northwest Indiana has had bus service to O'Hare and Chicago Midway International Airport for a half century, since John and Margaret Schoup first launched Tri-State Coach Lines in the early 1970s. Coach USA abruptly decided to cancel the Indiana Airport Supersaver shuttles and the Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Co. bus tours of Chicago's Loop at the end of last year.

Mishawaka-based bus charter Royal Excursion plans to revive the shuttle bus service from Northwest Indiana to Chicago's airports, ideally with many of the same stops in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

