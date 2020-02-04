New shuttle service to run from Hammond to O'Hare

After a month's absence, shuttle bus service between Northwest Indiana and O'Hare International Airport in Chicago will resume on Friday.
Express Air Coach, which runs an existing shuttle service between the airport and Purdue University in West Lafayette, is going to start making stops in Hammond as well. A schedule posted to its website said it will make five pick-up stops and five drop-off stops in Hammond daily, with more service during the peak season.
“In light of the recent changes in bus service to O’Hare, with the withdrawal of Coach USA, we feel that additional stops along our current service to and from O’Hare and Purdue University makes a lot of sense," Express Air Coach President Paul Davis said.
Northwest Indiana has had bus service to O'Hare and Chicago Midway International Airport for a half century, since John and Margaret Schoup first launched Tri-State Coach Lines in the early 1970s. Coach USA abruptly decided to cancel the Indiana Airport Supersaver shuttles and the Chicago Trolley & Double Decker Co. bus tours of Chicago's Loop at the end of last year.
Airport Supersaver buses end, but Royal Excursion plans to soon announce starting date of new airport bus service
Mishawaka-based bus charter Royal Excursion plans to revive the shuttle bus service from Northwest Indiana to Chicago's airports, ideally with many of the same stops in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
But now Lafayette-based Express Air Coach also will start running shuttle buses from Hammond to O'Hare since it already offers daily service between Purdue and the airport multiple times daily. The company will "initially offer a more modest service than was being run by Coach USA to test the viability of the service and the demand in the market," Davis said.
Founded in West Lafayette in 2004, the bus transportation company offers a number of services in Indiana and Illinois, including charters, tours and airport shuttle service.
Express Air Coach's pick-up and drop-off point to O'Hare will be at the Holiday Inn & Suites and the Hampton Inn & Suites on Carlson Drive, in the Oxbow Landing Development between the Borman Expressway and the Little Calumet River. Passengers must make reservations in advance.
Reservations must be made and paid for in advance online to confirm the trip.
Schedules, booking information and other details can be viewed online at expressaircoach.com.