New SmartSend service helps business owners reach customers via mass text

The Times Media Co. has launched the new SmartSend service to help business owners across the Calumet Region connect directly with their customers via text message.
"It is a monthly subscription that allows our advertisers to build a database of their customers through a texting platform and then be able to market to them directly with messaging and creative that they can access through an app on their phone," Vice President of Sales Tom Schager said. "SmartSend can provide our clients with a direct communication line to their biggest fans and will be able to offer them deals/coupons or just to say, 'Thanks!'"
Market research has found an estimated 75% of consumers are OK with receiving text messages from brands after they've opted in, Schager said. Text messages have a 98% open rate, and 90% of them are read within three minutes.
Texts have an estimated 209% higher response rate than phone, email or Facebook in an era when many people are tethered to their smartphones, Schager said.
"Knowing that customers prefer many different forms of communication, the text alerts allow the clients to reach individuals who prefer quick, easy notifications on their phones," he said. "The text marketing channel was a gap in our solution set, so Lee Corporate designed this app platform to allow business owners and marketing managers to quickly create and send text messages to their opt-in subscribers."
Businesses and business owners have total control of the platform from their phone so they can craft whatever message they want and mass-text it to their customers in just minutes. They can promote sales or special offers to try to drive sales, or just stay connected to keep their brand in customers' minds.
"Clients can send out a simple 'Thank You' message to their customers for voting them as a 'Best of the Region' winner," Schager said. "Wish them a 'Happy Holidays,' etc. Of course, they won’t want to wear out their welcome, so each message should be relevant and worthwhile."
Access to the platform starts at $99 a month.
Anyone interested in the new service should contact Advertising Sales Manager Roxanne Olejnik at 219-933-3259 or Roxanne.Olejnik@nwi.com.