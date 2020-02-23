New SmartSend service helps business owners reach customers via mass text

The Times Media Co. has launched the new SmartSend service to help business owners across the Calumet Region connect directly with their customers via text message.

"It is a monthly subscription that allows our advertisers to build a database of their customers through a texting platform and then be able to market to them directly with messaging and creative that they can access through an app on their phone," Vice President of Sales Tom Schager said. "SmartSend can provide our clients with a direct communication line to their biggest fans and will be able to offer them deals/coupons or just to say, 'Thanks!'"

Market research has found an estimated 75% of consumers are OK with receiving text messages from brands after they've opted in, Schager said. Text messages have a 98% open rate, and 90% of them are read within three minutes.

Texts have an estimated 209% higher response rate than phone, email or Facebook in an era when many people are tethered to their smartphones, Schager said.

