New solar array to help water utility cut emissions, reduce costs

Indiana American Water Co. officials were joined Friday by community leaders and project partners for a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate completion of a new $600,000 solar array at the company's Northwest Indiana distribution center in Gary.

The project will provide enough power to meet the energy needs of the facility and will abate more than 200 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, according to the company.

“This project is a great example of our commitment to incorporating efficiency and sustainability components into our operations and facilities,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “Over the last several years, we have already significantly reduced our electrical usage and carbon footprint by constructing several LEED certified facilities, replacing many of our older pumps with variable frequency drives that adjust pumping levels based on demand, and implementing other electrical and water efficiency measures at our facilities across the state."

He said the solar array will generate nearly 300,000 kilowatt hours of electricity annually and produce approximately $1 million in savings over the next 25 years.

Indiana American Water's first solar array was put into service in 2017 in Newburgh, Indiana. Parent company American Water maintains alternative energy supplies across the country to reduce costs and greenhouse gas emissions, including solar, wind and biomass facilities, the company said.

The Gary solar energy project was designed and constructed in partnership with Sweney Electric of Gary and Night & Day Solar of Collinsville, Illinois.