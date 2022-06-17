New SSCVA director hits ground running with outreach, initiatives

HAMMOND — New South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO David Uran has hit the ground running since starting in his new role two weeks ago.

The former Crown Point mayor started in his new executive role two weeks ago and attended his first board meeting Thursday. He has been reaching out to cities and towns across Northwest Indiana and looking to pursue initiatives to bring more tourists to Lake County, where hospitality is a $980 million a year industry.

"It's been an excellent two weeks meeting with staff and getting adjusted," he said. "It's an exciting time for the CVA. We're going to build on our momentum, build on our past success."

He has been working to reestablish relationships, such as by having the SSCVA sponsor Hammond's Festival of the Lakes for the first time in more than 15 years. Lake County's tourism agency hopes to set up a tent there to promote other upcoming festivals and attractions.

Uran has also been preparing for the start of the National Softball Association World Series in Crown Point.

"There's been some talk of special events there from my position being selected," he said. "At no point do I want my selection to be confused with one of the biggest and best days the CVA has to offer."

He's trying to bring in Miranda Elish, a softball standout from Crown Point who pitches for Oklahoma State University, where she's racked up a long list of accolades. She has "rock star status" in the softball community.

"She was rated the No. 1 softball player in high school in 2017, NCAA All American, National Player of the Year in 2020," Uran said. "She's a former player in the NSA World Series. I'm trying to get her to become a guest. The kids would love to see her and be able to emulate her. They'd love to meet her and maybe get pictures."

He's also looking at working with the marketing department to be able to offer analytics at such tournaments.

"We're always thinking about what we can do bigger and better to really make sure we are setting the bar higher," he said. "We're looking at technology upgrades to capture real-time stats for our skills competition. We're looking at a pilot program on one of the fields that we can get data from competitive team play that players and managers could use. It could help make us more marketable to the outside world and separate ourselves from other locations in the Midwest if we have something like that in play."

Uran replaces longtime director Speros Batistatos after the board decided not to renew his contract last year, citing concerns over clashes over how pandemic stimulus funding would be spent and his total compensation.

Uran will make $150,000 a year, as compared to Batisatos's base salary of $159,000. He will get the same benefits as the rest of the staff, a company car and a bonus of up to 25% if he meets performance metrics like partnership growth, hotel occupancy and web traffic, board president Andy Qunell said.

"The previous total compensation was $336,000. This is far less," Qunell said. "He's getting a car, but the car belongs to us. He just gets to use the car. He's not getting the vacation buyback. The other one was getting $50,000 a year in vacation buyback. He's going to pay for his own PERF (public employees retirement plan). The other one wasn't paying for his own PERF, wasn't paying the employee portion. We've changed the benefit structure to be more cost-effective. That's why we're doing stuff now. We're helping our communities, helping our partners."

Uran said he would focus over the next few weeks on meeting with staff and municipalities in Lake County that the SSCVA represents.

"We want to build on the successes of the past, fill in some of the gaps and come up with new creative ideas," he said. "Each week we're going to meet with two or three municipalities, get in front of them, see what their concerns are, see what their needs are and how we can help. We're going to understand what their events are, what their business is and how we can play a role. We're looking to reestablish those relationships. We know who they are. They know who we are, and we work together."

He will initially focus on outreach.

"We want to talk to anybody in hospitality," he said. "That could be restaurants. That could be hotels. That could be anyone who's bringing visitors or anyone from the Region who's interested in and wants to be involved in hospitality."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.