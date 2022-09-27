New state law allows for underground storage of captured carbon in Indiana

WHITING — Gov. Eric Holcomb and many local elected officials from both parties gathered at the BP Whiting Refinery for the ceremonial signing of a bill that allows underground storage of captured carbon dioxide.

The new law would potentially allow the BP Whiting Refinery to become a hub of carbon dioxide capture and sequestration by sending carbon emissions captured from steel mills and other factories through pipelines to underground caverns just north of Lafayette, where it would be stored.

Donnie Brown, BP Whiting's vice president of refining, said the refinery that was originally built to process kerosene has adapted a lot over the years.

"We have a lot of history here," he said. "This refinery was started in the 19th century. We believe that refining oil continues to be a key part of the energy transition as we transform from an integrated oil company to an integrated energy company so that is very important for us as we look for alternative ways to power the future. We aim to be net zero by 2050 or sooner."

The world increasingly needs energy that is secure, affordable and lower-carbon, Brown said.

"House Bill 1209 truly sets Indiana apart as a leader in reducing emissions and carbon capture," he said. "It helps Hoosiers by reducing emissions. It supports jobs by decarbonizing industries like steel, cement and this industry here, refining. It's very important for us to do what we do. We believe it promotes growth. Captured CO2, which is carbon dioxide, can be used as a raw material in concrete, biofuels, fertilizer and other products such as hydrogen. This unlocks new opportunities for manufacturing, including manufacturing in this region. House Bill 209 positions Indiana to attract future investment."

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, authored the legislation. He said some would prefer to see an overnight switch to solar and wind, but that this approach established a more realistic pathway.

"One side wants to ignore it all, the other side do it overnight," he said. "You need to lay the foundation that makes it happen over time."

It's estimated the law could have a $10 billion economic impact on the state, Soliday said.

"It was brought up what are we going to do with the sequestration after it's done," he said. "Eight cents a ton would go into a trust fund to maintain the facility after BP is done with it. Now, those caverns will hold about a trillion tons of CO2, so it's going to take a while to fill it up. Most of you won't be here."

Carbon will continue to be part of a mix of fuel sources, Soliday said.

"We've talked to Toyota, which is different from some of the other automotive manufacturers in saying electric is not the end game," he said. "It's going to be multiple sources. We're going to have carbon for a long time. The battery for a truck is so big it reduces capacity, so probably hydrogen cells, so probably compressed natural gas. So we're going to have carbon with us for a long time. The question is what are we going to do with it. There are only a few places in the country that are as optimal as Indiana is with its caverns."

BP has committed research, development and capital investment into how the world will be fueled in the future, Holcomb said.

"As the No. 1 manufacturing state in America with a huge ag impact sitting right next to one of the most beautiful national parks, balancing all these factors, only BP and the coalition that surrounded you and the legislators that ushered this to the finish line speaks well of our state and where we're going to be in the next 10 years, 20 years, and 30 years. Whatever the goal for your industry, we'll continue to be a powerhouse."

Indiana is one of the top 5 states with clean energy under construction, Holcomb said.

"We believe in an all-of-the-above portfolio that speaks to reliability and affordability," he said.