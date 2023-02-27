The United States imposed more tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Russia in response to the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and in the hope of economically pressuring it to stop the war.

The federal government doubled the tariffs on 100 different products, including steel products, pig iron and aluminum. Tariff rates increased from 35% on metal, mineral and chemical imports to 70%, making it more expensive and less competitive to sell Russian-made products in the U.S. market.

"Since the initial assault, Russia engaged in heinous attacks on civilians that last week the United States deemed ‘crimes against humanity.’ As a union, we stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and applaud efforts to quickly end the war," USW International President Tom Conway said. "Over the past year, our nation, in cooperation with many of our friends and allies, imposed sanctions on Russia to limit materials and capital that support its war against Ukraine. However, Russia and Russian producers continue to profit from exports. The United States Trade Representative and Secretary of Commerce announced actions on products ranging from pig iron to steel products, nickel, platinum, copper, lead and others that are designed to erase the benefits Russian producers continue to reap and to starve Russia’s war effort."

The economic sanctions meant to hold people accountable include a 200% tariff on Russian aluminum or any products using aluminum that was smelted or cast with Russian aluminum. Russia has been dumping its aluminum in the U.S. market.

“The invasion also had enormous economic consequences here at home. Over the past year, imports of Russian aluminum into the United States spiked by more than 50%," Conway said. “The sharp increase in energy prices caused by Russia’s actions also hurt producers and resulted in massive layoffs, stifling needed production for our own military and critical infrastructure. This includes contributing to the temporary idling of the last high-purity aluminum facility in a NATO country, Century Aluminum’s Hawesville, Kentucky smelter. The tariffs authorized by the USTR along with the 232 tariffs announced by the Secretary of Commerce are designed to eliminate Russian aluminum from entering our market directly and through third countries."

Conway said the tariffs would benefit American jobs at steel mills and aluminum companies like Jupiter Aluminum Corp. and Northwest Aluminum Fabricators in Hammond.

“While these important measures will need to be carefully assessed in the coming weeks to ensure their effectiveness, this is a critical step forward," Conway said. “The USW worked closely with the Biden administration to limit access to our market in aluminum and other Russian exports. We are deeply appreciative of their engagement and actions. These are important steps not only to fulfill the moral imperative to help Ukraine but to support America’s workers.”