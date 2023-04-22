Three new stores recently opened at the Southlake Mall, the largest enclosed mall in Northwest Indiana.

The clothing retailer Rainbow Shops, the shoe store Laced Midwest and the motorcycle supply store Cycle Gear each opened at the superregional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street.

Rainbow Shops opened on the lower level by Macy's. It sells clothing, shoes and accessories for women and kids, including plus-sized outfits. It stocks dresses, shoes, boots, accessories, coats, jackets, swimwear, jumpsuits, rompers, lingerie, sleepwear and matching sets.

The Brooklyn-based retailer was founded in 1935. It's grown to more than 1,000 stores, many of which are located in malls both indoor and outdoor. It aims to provide affordable fashion, adding new styles daily. It also emphasizes size inclusivity, carrying everything from size 0 to 4X.

Rainbow Shops employ more than 12,000 people nationwide and rake in more than $1.5 billion in revenue, including from e-commerce sales.

Laced Midwest just opened on the upper level by Kay Jewelry. It sells sneakers and streetwear. Sneakerheads also can sell or trade in their kicks at the sneaker shop.

And Cycle Gear roared into an outlot at the mall. It's located by Red Robin and Buffalo Wild Winds outside the mall.

The California-based retailer caters to motorcyclists, selling helmets, jackets, chains, sprockets and everything a biker needs to hit the open road.

Founded in 1974, Cycle Gear bills itself as the nation's "largest retailer of motorcycle apparel, parts and accessories, serving Off-Road, Adventure, Sport, Cruiser, Touring and Scooter riders, too."

It has more than 160 stores across the country that carry both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket products for a variety of motorcycles.

Cycle Gear stocks leading brands like Alpinestars, Arai Helmets, AXIAL, Bell Helmets, BILT, Cardo Systems, Dainese, Dunlop, Fox Racing, Icon, O'Neal, REAX, Sedici, Sena, Shoei Helmets, Street & Steel, Stockton Tools and Trackside.

Southlake Mall, the second largest in the state after only Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis, is home to nearly 150 stores, including anchors like Macy's, J.C. Penney's and an AMC multiplex.

For more information, visit visitsouthlakemall.com or find the mall on Facebook or Instagram.

