New strategy for economic development in LaPorte County

LAPORTE — New personnel and a different approach have been put in place in hopes of steering LaPorte County more quickly into a more prosperous future.

LaPorte-based AME Consulting is in charge of what’s now called the Center for Economic Development, Planning and Government Affairs.

Members of the company have moved into what used to be the LaPorte County Office of Economic and Community Development.

Paul Vincent, principal owner and director of engineering for the firm, is in charge of the office at the LaPorte County Annex building, 555 Michigan Ave.

The LaPorte County Board of Commissioners, under new leadership, parted ways with the firm once responsible for creating jobs and with the former executive director of the office, Tony Rodriguez.

County Commission President Joe Haney said AME Consulting has the resources to perform the multiple tasks involved in attracting companies and helping established firms succeed and grow.

AME Consulting will also operate under a new structure, bringing county departments with various roles to play in economic development into the process.

Haney said people previously involved in areas like recruitment, infrastructure development and planning worked separately, which caused delays in getting projects started and completed. The hope now is to save a considerable amount of time by having all key players under one umbrella.

“LaPorte County has languished for too long. Now, for the first time in a long time, we’re finally opening the county up and making a much more conducive environment for business, growth and expansion,” Haney said.

One of the directives given to the new economic development team is to pursue more grants to help offset the cost to taxpayers and the private sector of new investment and maintaining roads.

Haney said he also wants to increase the number of grants secured for providing more access to high-speed internet. He said he believes LaPorte County can do better than it did last year, when it placed 62nd of 92 counties in state money secured for broadband extension.

Haney said another hope is to work more on economic development with all of the municipalities.

The contract with AME Consulting is for six months, which can be renewed based on performance.

In comparison, Rodriguez and his personnel worked under a one-year deal in each of the four years they were in the office.

Haney noted that AME Consulting will be paid about $50,000 less than the previous firm if their contract is extended for the rest of the year.

“It’s time for LaPorte County government to start thinking more like a private company where we need to see results," he said. "We need to see things more focused and not tolerate some of the stagnation and just poor performance.”