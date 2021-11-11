New territory charted for extending broadband

The software company out of Burnsville, Minnesota is also working on gathering internet speed data in five others states, including Kentucky.

Marissa Mikel, an Indiana Farm Bureau regional manager for six counties including Lake, Porter and LaPorte, said the results are confirming suspicions that need for higher internet speeds is greatest in the rural areas.

“It definitely proves what we’ve been hearing,” she said.

The results are shown in color coded dots on a map of the state posted on the Indiana Farm Bureau website.

Mikel said a red dot marks an area with less than 10 megabytes of speed, which isn’t enough to run a business and, in some cases, work or learn from home.

She said adequate speed considered 25 megabytes or more are marked on the map with green dots.

INFB President Randy Kron said the data will help the state invest where adequate service is actually needed and develop infrastructure that doesn’t overlap.