New territory charted for extending broadband

A do-it-yourself internet speed test offered statewide is viewed as a major breakthrough in extending adequate broadband to underserved Hoosiers.
Close to 20,000 of the free tests have been run on computers and devices since the speed test was made available to the public on the Indiana Farm Bureau website in late May.
LaPorte County Office of Economic and Community Development Executive Director Tony Rodriguez said the game-changer is that the speed test reveals the provider at each location.
Rodriguez said that allows communities wanting to expand access to higher speeds to go directly to providers they know have the capability instead searching for companies they hope can meet their needs.
Another advantage is knowing exactly where an upgrade is needed instead of having just a general area.
“That’s the nut Indiana Farm Bureau cracked,” he said.
According to the farm bureau, the speed test was developed by GEO Partners, LLC. The test is available at www.infb.org/speedtest.
The software company out of Burnsville, Minnesota is also working on gathering internet speed data in five others states, including Kentucky.
Marissa Mikel, an Indiana Farm Bureau regional manager for six counties including Lake, Porter and LaPorte, said the results are confirming suspicions that need for higher internet speeds is greatest in the rural areas.
“It definitely proves what we’ve been hearing,” she said.
The results are shown in color coded dots on a map of the state posted on the Indiana Farm Bureau website.
Mikel said a red dot marks an area with less than 10 megabytes of speed, which isn’t enough to run a business and, in some cases, work or learn from home.
She said adequate speed considered 25 megabytes or more are marked on the map with green dots.
INFB President Randy Kron said the data will help the state invest where adequate service is actually needed and develop infrastructure that doesn’t overlap.
In LaPorte County, the map revealed tests were conducted at 291 locations with the highest speeds provided at just six location by Automated Data Systems and DataCamp.
Most customers with adequate speed in LaPorte County are served by Comcast Cable Communications, Frontier Communications and Surf Air Wireless.
Tests were run at 170 locations in Porter County.
The highest speed providers listed in Porter County were Comcast Cable Communications and Northwestern Indiana Telephone Company, or NITCO, according to the map.
According to the map, there were 293 tests in Lake County with fastest speeds mostly from Comcast Cable Communications and Education Networks of America.
Mikel said testing will be available for an indefinite period, but communities can start using the results now to seek federal and state grants to help offset a provider’s cost of extending adequate service.
She said the data should help secure funding by confirming exactly where the greatest needs exist, she said.
The data will also be presented by Indiana Farm Bureau to the state legislature to try and leverage more broadband extension dollars when the governing body meets in January for its 2022 session.
Mikel said she’s pleased with the response, so far, but hopes more people take the test to further nail down precisely where adequate service is lacking.
She said the test will also ensure money for broadband extension projects goes strictly to companies that deliver adequate service, not providers that might not be able to live up to their promises.
The Indiana Broadband Strategic Partnership, which includes Cook Medical Group, Duke Energy and the Indiana Association of Realtors, was also formed to help bring sufficient internet speeds to most unserved and underserved parts of the state.
“Since access to reliable broadband is one of the most important challenges facing rural communities today, Indiana Farm Bureau sought organizations that advocate on behalf of rural Indiana to begin finding and developing solutions,” Kron said.