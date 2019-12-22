{{featured_button_text}}
EC station project

A rendering of additions to the South Shore Line's East Chicago station shows the new tunnel and covered passage that will provide a second access to the elevated platform. An associated change in access to the station's parking lot is being completed this weekend.

 Provided

Traffic patterns at the South Shore Line's East Chicago station are changing this weekend with activation of a stoplight at the new Michigan Street entrance/exit Friday and the conversion of the far east parking lot access to entrance only.

The new, light-controlled Michigan Street access is a shared intersection with the Lear manufacturing plant across the street. The four-way intersection includes signaled turn lanes.  

On Sunday, the existing far east entrance/exit will be converted to an entrance-only for westbound Michigan Street traffic only. The area will be temporarily closed Dec. 22 while striping is completed.

The Indianapolis Boulevard entrance/exit are not impacted by the project, which had an estimated cost of $169,000 and was added to a contract with the Portage firm Barton Mallow, which is engaged in improving the East Chicago station to convert the low-level platform to the east of the station into a covered walkway with a new head house, stairwell and tunnel to the eastern parking lot, adding a second ingress and egress point to the train platform.

As of Jan. 1, the Roxanna Park overflow lot will no longer be available to South Shore passengers. The city had made it available during the duration of the parking lot project.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Deputy Editor

Andrew covers transportation, real estate, casinos and other topics for The Times business section. A Crown Point native, he joined The Times in 2014, and has more than 15 years experience as a reporter and editor at Region newspapers.