New trail-side veterans tribute to be dedicated in downtown Hammond

Enlistees boarded a train stop near the intersection of Douglas Street and Lyman Avenue in downtown Hammond to ship off to serve in World War II.

The rail lines have long since been replaced by trails, and a monument to those who served has sprung up at the spot where so many went off to war.

Tribute to Our Troops at the intersection of the Erie Lackawanna and Monon trails will be dedicated from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Douglas-Lyman intersection. The Veterans Day ceremony will unveil the start of the new American Legion Plaza.

After about a decade of work and planning, volunteers will dedicate the Tribute to Our Troops, which honors all troops from all wars and branches, as well as adjoining Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Desert Storm monuments downtown.

Project coordinator Ernie Dillon said the American Legion Plaza would be expanded to include monuments dedicated to women of war, Vietnam, Korea, World War II, World War I, other conflicts, Tuskegee Airmen and Buffalo Soldiers. Each will include an educational exhibit to teach people about the history.

"This is the first tribute of this kind in Indiana to be placed on a bike path in honor of our troops who have served military operations and continue serving," Dillon said. "Being on a bike trail, people can sit on a bench to reflect and enjoy a moment of history. School-aged children in particular can learn about the particular wars."

The American Legion Plaza will stretch about a block and a half when it is completed.

"It's a tribute to soldiers from all those different conflicts and wars," he said. "We want to honor everybody."

Hammond American Legion Victory Post 169 and the Veterans View Radio Show on WJOB worked to create Tribute to Our Troops. The dedication will be attended by members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and the Indiana Patriot Guard. It will feature a 21-gun salute and taps by the Hammond Police Department Honor Guard.

Dillon, Hammond City Council members, sponsors and leaders of local veterans groups will address the crowd.

Attendees can park at the federal courthouse or along Douglas Street. If it rains, the ceremony will be moved to American Legion Post 168, 6849 Columbia Ave.