New unemployment claims in Indiana triple those at the depth of the Great Recession

Initial unemployment claims continue to fall but still triple the number filed during the depth of the Great Recession, Indiana Department of Workforce Commissioner Fred Payne said.

Hoosiers filed 75,473 initial unemployment claims last week, according to the Department of Workforce Development. That's down significantly from the previous week, when 118,000 unemployment insurance claims were filed, but still roughly three times higher than the state's pre-coronavirus high of 27,937 on Dec. 27, 2008.

Last month, 350,00 Hoosiers were paid a record 1 million unemployment payments totaling about $470 million in benefits, Payne said.

"We continue to work on concerns with our call center," he said. "We fielded over 1 million phone interactions last month and we continue to handle extreme call volumes."

Payne said the state is working to reduce wait times through more staffing and coding new computer programs. But he encouraged people seeking unemployment benefits to "empower" themselves by finding answers on the Department of Workforce Development website. People can go online to get the most common questions answered, such as who is eligible for benefits and how long it takes to receive them, he said.