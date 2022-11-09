New USW contract increases wages and pensions, bolsters health insurance

The United Steelworkers union says its new tentative contract with U.S. Steel will improve pay, pensions and health insurance.

The four-year deal that still must be ratified by members covers 13,000 steelworkers, including at Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage.

USW District 7 Director Michael Millsap, who chaired the negotiations, said the tentative agreement was unanimously recommended by the bargaining committee. He credited workers' solidarity for getting a new contract done.

“Simply put, these essential workers have earned and deserve a fair contract at U.S. Steel,” Millsap said. “The proposed agreement provides important economic and contract language improvements that will improve working conditions along with the standard of living for USW members and their families.”

The deal would include 5% raises for each of the next four years, more than 21% compounded over the life of the contract. It also includes a lump sum bonus of $4,000, improves wages, increases pensions, adds a holiday and bolsters health insurance for workers and retirees, said USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo, who served as the secretary of the bargaining committee.

“Steelworkers will be safer at work and their jobs and benefits more secure under the tentative agreement,” Flippo said. “Our members have faced challenges in the past and know what it takes to lead the industry through its up and down cycles.”

U.S. Steel said the deal includes inflation recognition payments that provide quarterly payments when inflation is high enough and uncapped profit sharing, which was more than $25 per hour in the third quarter.

They will get 7.5% on profits between $10 and $50 of profit per ton shipped and 15% on profits above $50 per ton.

The agreement preserves current health care options, includes hourly contributions to the Steelworkers Pension Trust by 50 cents an hour and contributes another 10 cents per hour to the Retiree Healthcare Accounts of employees hired after Jan. 1, 2016. Employees will continue to pay no premiums and there will be no change to monthly premiums for the Retiree Health Program.

Workers get a floating holiday and an extra week of vacation for a total of six weeks if they have more than 30 years of service. Employees get 12 days off if victims of domestic violence and two weeks of paid paternity leave.

U.S. Steel also pledged to invest $1 billion in its mills and mines over the next four years.

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said the deal balances the interests of employees, customers, stockholders and U.S. Steel as a company.

"I appreciate the efforts of both sides to work towards a fair and mutually beneficial agreement. We took the time to get the right collective bargaining agreement that was truly Best for All," he said in a letter to steelworkers. "The agreement includes sustainable and substantial base wage increases, an appreciation bonus, a new floating holiday and increased contributions to the Steelworkers Pension Trust. It also includes active healthcare that allows you to keep the same providers."

The tentative contract will help the company navigate the cycles of the business, he said.

"We are well-positioned to continue implementing our long-term business strategy and generate a strong return on the sizable investments we’re making in our people and facilities," he said. "This agreement is another example of our shared commitment to this company and our ability to find common ground."