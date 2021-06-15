 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Valpo program offers grants to small businesses
alert urgent

New Valpo program offers grants to small businesses

Downtown Valparaiso

Valparaiso is inviting its small businesses to apply for grants to aid them during pandemic recovery.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

VALPARAISO — Small businesses in the city are eligible to receive grants of up to $10,000 to help them stay in business.

The money can be used to cover expenses ranging from payroll, inventory and property taxes to insurance, utilities and equipment leases, among other things.

"We truly value our small businesses and recognize they are the backbone of our community," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "We pursued these grant funds to do all we can to support Valparaiso's small businesses."

The Valparaiso Invests in Business (VIB) grant program was set up with money from a grant through the state Office of Community and Rural Affairs and matching funds from the city's Redevelopment Commission. A total of $300,000 is available to help businesses maintain operations and retain their workforce.

Priority will be given to businesses providing low-to-moderate income jobs. Grant application forms are available on the city's economic development Web page at Valpo.us. Applications will be accepted beginning Wednesday and continuing through June 30.

To qualify, a business must be a for-profit enterprise with employees receiving W-2s, or have fewer than five employees, who receive 1099 tax statements, and in which one of more employee is also an owner. Businesses must be registered with the state and be willing to certify employees are within the federal income guidelines.

A committee will review all the applications and make recommendations to OCRA for funding approval. More information about the VIB program is available on the economic development Web page.

"These grants are a direct incentive to help small businnes remain in operation and keep their workers on the payroll," Murphy said.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Bezos Set to Fly in Blue Origin's First Manned Space Flight

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts