New Valpo program offers grants to small businesses

VALPARAISO — Small businesses in the city are eligible to receive grants of up to $10,000 to help them stay in business.

The money can be used to cover expenses ranging from payroll, inventory and property taxes to insurance, utilities and equipment leases, among other things.

"We truly value our small businesses and recognize they are the backbone of our community," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "We pursued these grant funds to do all we can to support Valparaiso's small businesses."

The Valparaiso Invests in Business (VIB) grant program was set up with money from a grant through the state Office of Community and Rural Affairs and matching funds from the city's Redevelopment Commission. A total of $300,000 is available to help businesses maintain operations and retain their workforce.

Priority will be given to businesses providing low-to-moderate income jobs. Grant application forms are available on the city's economic development Web page at Valpo.us. Applications will be accepted beginning Wednesday and continuing through June 30.