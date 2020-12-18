New VASIA volunteers sworn in at Franciscan Health — Hammond

A new crop of volunteers was sworn in for the Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults, or VASIA, program at Franciscan Health — Hammond.
The guardianship and elder law advocacy program was established in 2001 as a collaboration between the hospital and Lake County Superior Courts. It trains and supervisors volunteers who serve as court-appointed legal guardians for the elderly and incapacitated, helping the courts with decision-making.
Lake Superior Court Probate Commissioner Ben Ballou swore in eight volunteers from Lake County last month. Each works with one client at a time after completing 40 hours of training, which was virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I consider this you doing God’s work. The individuals you are assigned or paired up with, they need an advocate," he said. "These individuals have no family members, no legal documents. These individuals are left to this wonderful program to be the mouthpiece, the advocate."
Volunteer coordinator Francisca Mendoza said the volunteers show compassion and dedication in helping others.
“You are the eyes when the eyes can no longer see the situation clearly. You are the ears for those who can no longer hear. And you are the voice for the voiceless,” she said.
Mary Conlisk, the 2019 VASIA Volunteer of the Year, said it often can be difficult work. She, for instance, had to advocate for a nonverbal woman with autism and schizophrenia who ripped her clothes, destroyed property and went in and out of emergency rooms.
“Over the years, by the grace of God, a wonderful support team and the VASIA staff, my little lady is doing so much better," Conlisk said. Her meds are being reduced, she smiles so much more now and is so much more alert. She is serviced by people interested in helping her be the best person she can be,” Conlisk said. “God also has a plan for you as a volunteer advocate for a client he knows only you can help with your unique gifts and talents.”
For more information, visit www.franciscanhealth.org/VASIA.
Gallery: Newborns don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Babies don Baby Yoda caps at Franciscan Health hospitals
Gallery
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.