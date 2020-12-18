New VASIA volunteers sworn in at Franciscan Health — Hammond

A new crop of volunteers was sworn in for the Volunteer Advocates for Seniors and Incapacitated Adults, or VASIA, program at Franciscan Health — Hammond.

The guardianship and elder law advocacy program was established in 2001 as a collaboration between the hospital and Lake County Superior Courts. It trains and supervisors volunteers who serve as court-appointed legal guardians for the elderly and incapacitated, helping the courts with decision-making.

Lake Superior Court Probate Commissioner Ben Ballou swore in eight volunteers from Lake County last month. Each works with one client at a time after completing 40 hours of training, which was virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I consider this you doing God’s work. The individuals you are assigned or paired up with, they need an advocate," he said. "These individuals have no family members, no legal documents. These individuals are left to this wonderful program to be the mouthpiece, the advocate."

Volunteer coordinator Francisca Mendoza said the volunteers show compassion and dedication in helping others.

“You are the eyes when the eyes can no longer see the situation clearly. You are the ears for those who can no longer hear. And you are the voice for the voiceless,” she said.